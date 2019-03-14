Celebrating good food and wine with ST subscribers

The Straits Times’ senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke (centre) hosted a special dinner for five lucky couples who are ST subscribers on Tuesday at Spring Court. It is the oldest Chinese restaurant in Singapore and turns 90 this year.

The menu featured an eight-course spread of well-loved signature dishes paired with wines from Handpicked Wines.

The event is part of Asian Masters, a year-long celebration of good food and wine. It runs from March 1 to Feb 29 next year and is presented by Citibank Singapore, in partnership with The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao Best Asian Restaurant Awards, Gastronomic Treasures, Feast Asia and Mixology Asia.