Bye restaurant, hello couch

NEW YORK • Fewer customers are visiting his restaurants, but Mr Don Fox, chief executive of Firehouse Of America, is not feeling the heat.

During the midday lunch rush, his sandwich shops are relatively empty - but sales are better than ever.

The fact is that people are still eating restaurant food, just that they are not doing it at restaurants as much.

Delivery apps from DoorDash and Postmates to GrubHub and UberEats have made ordering in easier and changed the way food chains think about their business.

The number of food-delivery app downloads is up 380 per cent compared with three years ago, according to market-data firm App Annie.

At Firehouse, revenue has increased 7 per cent this year, mainly from orders placed online and through delivery apps, Mr Fox said.

More than half his sales are for food eaten elsewhere.

"The impact from delivery is the greatest shift we've seen yet," said Mr Fox, who has been at Firehouse for 15 years. "We're investing in where the business is going, which is off-site."

Since January, orders for pick-up and delivery have made up 60 per cent of Firehouse Subs' revenue.

In July, all 1,102 outlets replaced some of their tables and chairs with shelves, where delivery orders can be stacked. About 10 sq ft that used to be seating is now a place for couriers to grab orders.

In the 25 years the Jacksonville, Florida-based chain has been around, Firehouse Subs had traditionally rented spaces of between 2,000 sq ft and 2,200 sq ft for each of its restaurants.

Now, Mr Fox does not consider a lease of more than 1,800 sq ft. "In some cities, where people are really ordering online and rents are higher, just 1,400 sq ft is enough."

Mr David Orkin, who runs the United States restaurant division of real estate advisory firm CBRE, said other restaurants are adjusting to fewer visitors.

Big brands such as Outback, Carrabba's and Buffalo Wild Wings go to him to find and negotiate restaurant leases and renovations.

He declined to provide specifics of these leases, but said there is an overall downsizing of restaurant seating space as chains experience less foot traffic and more online and mobile-ordered pick-ups.

Mr Orkin said the change is especially noticeable at the front of the house. "In many instances, chains want a whole separate area for delivery workers to come and go."

Restaurants also want doors specifically for delivery workers as well as designated areas for them to wait to pick up orders, so they are not hovering around the hostess stand.

Some new restaurant owners are skipping tables and chairs altogether and just leasing kitchen space to prepare meals for couriers.

These are called cloud kitchens or virtual restaurants because they have no dining rooms or wait staff and sell their dishes through the Internet and mobile apps such as DoorDash or UberEats.

Mr Mark Chase, founder of Restaurant Real Estate Advisors, a consulting group that helps restaurant entrepreneurs find space and negotiate leases, said the majority of his clients are interested in the kitchen-only business model.

"There is a general scaling down on seating space and scaling up on kitchen space, as people just want to eat at home, on the couch," he added.

Even the biggest fast-food chains are embracing the opportunity to sell more food through delivery apps.

In August, McDonald's, the world's largest fast-food chain, announced that it would spend US$6 billion (S$8.2 billion) to redesign its US restaurants.

As part of the upgrade, many outlets will have designated parking spots for kerbside pick-ups made through mobile orders.

"We're continuing to see delivery orders of about double the size of the standard restaurant cheque," chief executive Stephen Easterbrook said in July.

