Burger & Lobster to land at Changi

The famous Burger & Lobster chain from London is slated to open in the first half of this year at Jewel Changi Airport.

The 81-seat restaurant will be located at Canopy Park, Jewel's topmost floor, where diners can have spectacular views of the majestic 40m-high Rain Vortex, set to be the world's tallest indoor waterfall.

Burger & Lobster's menu remains focused on its prime burger, fresh Atlantic lobster and lobster roll.

Locally sourced ingredients and dishes inspired by local flavours will also be added to the menu on a seasonal basis.

Burger & Lobster - which first opened in London's Mayfair in 2011 - has nine outlets in London, two in New York and four in Bangkok, Dubai, Genting Highlands and Kuwait City.

All the restaurants offer live lobsters from Nova Scotia, Canada, and beef from Nebraska.

The brand's expansion into Singapore is part of its plans to launch more outlets in Asia.

Burger & Lobster's owner Misha Zelman said in a statement: "We consider ourselves very fortunate to be opening in Singapore and adding Jewel to the global family of restaurants."

The opening of Burger & Lobsterat Jewel Changi Airport adds to the bevy of food and beverage outlets opening there, such as New York burger chain Shake Shack and fast-food chain A&W.