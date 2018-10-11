Burger joint Shake Shack to open at Jewel Changi Airport

Famous New York burger chain Shake Shack has confirmed that it will open its first outlet in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport.

With a "Ho Say Boh, Singapore?" ("Are you fine?" in Hokkien), the firm said in a statement on Tuesday: "We're comin' to the city where east meets west!".

The Straits Times had reported in July, quoting insiders, that the firm was planning to open its first Singapore store at Jewel, which will house more than 280 shops on seven storeys from basement level 2 to level 5.

Other tenants expected to move into Jewel Changi Airport, a joint venture between Changi Airport Group and CapitaLand, include American fast-food chain A&W, which will re-enter the Singapore market after more than 10 years.

Shaw Theatres and popular Singapore seafood restaurant Jumbo are also said to be on the list of tenants.

In Singapore, Shake Shack is partnering SPC Group, a global food company based in South Korea with 30 brands and over 6,000 stores worldwide, including seven Shake Shack locations in the greater Seoul area.

Mr Michael Kark, Shake Shack's vice-president of global licensing, said it has plans to launch in Singapore, Shanghai and Manila next year.

He said in the statement: "For years, we've been looking for the right opportunity to enter the Singapore market given its regional importance and we're thrilled to have found the right strategic partner and an ideal launch location.

"Our flagship site will be in the stunning Jewel Changi Airport, home to more than 2,000 trees, harkening back to Shake Shack's birthplace in NYC's Madison Square Park."

Shake Shack first launched in Asia at Tokyo's Gaien Park in 2015 and has since expanded to include 10 outlets in Japan, seven in South Korea and a Hong Kong flagship, which opened in May this year. A second Hong Kong location is planned to open at Pacific Place near the end of the year.

In Singapore, Shake Shack intends to work with local purveyors and producers to create a one-of-a-kind Shack for the Singapore community, the firm said. The menu will also feature Shake Shack's signature items, including the ShackBurger, Shack-cago Dog, classic crinkle-cut fries, beer, wine and frozen custard ice cream.

Jewel Changi Airport, a 10-storey mainly commercial development, is expected to open by the end of March next year.