Brunch delights at RWS

Weekends are a good time to relax with friends and family over a meal.

Four restaurants at Resorts World Sentosa offer brunch, on Saturdays or Sundays or both, with very different options.

There is dim sum, a Chinese set lunch, Western sharing plates with free-flow drinks and a set lunch in a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Each presents a different experience, at prices that cater to various budgets.

TABLE65 SATURDATE LUNCH

When: Saturdays, noon to 2pm Price: $85++ a person If you have been curious about the inventive cuisine of this one-Michelin-starred restaurant, but were deterred by the $148 and $218 price tags for the set dinner menus, this four-course set offers a good introduction.

It is a shorter version of the dinner menus, which can stretch to nine courses.

You start with a tasting of cured fish comprising three cold items, followed by a very interesting couscous of basmati rice with spring vegetables, pistachio and Pierre Robert cheese.

The meat course is a choice of Toh Thye San duck or Ohmi wagyu striploin (above).

The wagyu, cooked perfectly and served with sweet white clams, ramsons (wild garlic) and fermented oxtail jus, is excellent. It carries a $70 supplement though, just like for dinner.

The duck is pretty good too, served with mole madre, blueberry aigre-doux and sauce Rouennaise.

What I find particularly enjoyable is that every diner is invited into the open kitchen to watch the chef plate the main course. You see what goes on the plate as he explains what he is doing.

Dessert is the restaurant's signature Apple, an apple sorbet shaped to look like the fruit's core inside a transparent apple made from sugar.

OSIA STEAK AND SEAFOOD GRILL SUNDAY BOOZY BRUNCH

When: Sundays, noon to 2.30pm Price: $72++ a person, $59 supplement for free-flow house wines, beers, soft drinks, juices, coffee and tea

The menu of Western brunch items is divided into sharing dishes, snacks, large plates and desserts.

All can be refilled, except for the large plates, which are restricted to only one serving of one choice. But there's so much to eat, I doubt anyone would complain.

Besides, there may be items off the menu too. When I was there, there were some delectable mini burgers.

Otherwise, tuck into Irish oysters and foie gras with pineapple chutney. The stone hearth oven flat bread, served with dips and extra virgin olive oil, is a very good reason to abandon your low-carb diet.

If you are really worried about calories, there is a lovely mesclun salad.

That will be a good balance for a large plate of fried egg, pork sausage, bacon, field mushroom, vine tomato and brioche. The chicken breast with roasted potato, mushroom duxelle, vine tomato and tarragon cream is quite enticing too.

For dessert, there are waffles, strawberry shortcake, chocolate financier, lemon crumble verrine and rosella sorbet.

FOREST SUNDAY LUNCH

When: Sundays, noon to 3pm Price: $68++ for eight-course adult set menu, $32++ for four-course kids set menu

The menu says eight courses, but many of the courses are made up of two dishes in tasting portions, so it is actually more. I am not complaining because I cannot get enough of chef Sam Leong's creations.

The meal starts with a bowl of double-boiled soup of the day, which is served from a large claypot that is wheeled to the table. You can ask for second servings, but resist because you should leave room for the other dishes.

This is followed by a series of appetisers, served in sets like pan-seared wagyu beef roll with enoki mushroom in black pepper sauce, and steamed egg chawanmushi with vegetarian prawn.

For my main course, I had a delicious braised seabass fillet with salted beans and chilli (above). And for carbs, the chef pairs a wok-fried Japanese pearl rice with XO chicken sausage, and braised rice vermicelli with prawn in Chinese wine.

There are five menus which are rotated each week, so you can go back every Sunday and taste different dishes.

FENG SHUI INN YUM CHA WEEKENDS

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until Dec 22, 11am to 1pm (first seating), 1 to 3pm (second seating) Price: $58++ for adults, $29++ for children

You get classic dim sum such as har gau and char siew bao, as well as more modern interpretations like chicken glutinous rice with black truffle.

But the chef also re-introduces old-style items from Hong Kong that I have never seen before. An example is the kurobuta siew mai with pig's stomach.

There is much more than just dim sum on the menu though. There are also roast meats and hot dishes such as stir-fried beef tenderloin with black pepper and crispy prawn in lemon sauce.

There is soup too, but this is restricted to just one serving.

It is a tough choice to choose between the premium bird's nest hot and sour seafood broth, and the grouper and abalone soup with lotus seed. Both are good.

End the meal with rice or noodles and dessert. Or have another round of dim sum.