Bourdain's final book out this year

LONDON • The final book by renowned chef, travel writer and television host Anthony Bourdain will be published in October, more than two years after his death.

World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, an illustrated collection of Bourdain's reflections on his favourite places to visit and dine around the world, has been finished by his long-time assistant Laurie Woolever and will be published on Oct 13.

Alongside Bourdain's tips on "what to eat... and, in some cases, what to avoid", the book will also contain writing by members of his family and friends.

Announcing the book, Ms Woolever, who worked with Bourdain for close to a decade and co-wrote Appetites: A Cookbook with him, said: "It's been my honour and pleasure to create a book that includes stories from his loved ones and colleagues.

"I was lucky to work closely with Tony and I'm so pleased to be able to share his reflections and insights about the world as he saw it in this guide."

After training at The Culinary Institute of America, Bourdain shot to fame in 2000 with his behind-the-scenes expose of high-pressure restaurant culture, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures In The Culinary Underbelly.

He later became a television host, travelling the world to make several award-winning documentary series about food and travel, including A Cook's Tour and No Reservations.

He committed suicide in June 2018 while filming an episode of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown in France.

