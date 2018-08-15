Bo.lan's chef and Topless Baker coming for The Great Food Festival at Resorts World Sentosa

Australian chef Dylan Jones, of Thailand's one Michelin-starred Bo.lan (left) and Matt Adlard, aka the Topless Baker, will be at the four-day Great Food Festival.
Australian chef Dylan Jones, of Thailand's one Michelin-starred Bo.lan (left) and Matt Adlard, aka the Topless Baker, will be at the four-day Great Food Festival.PHOTOS: ST FILE, INSTAGRAM/TOPLESSBAKER
Published
1 hour ago
twtoh@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - The Great Food Festival (TGFF) returns this year for its second edition, with highlights such as a six-hands collaboration, baking masterclasses and gin appreciation sessions.

The six-hands meal will be led by Australian chef Dylan Jones, of Thailand's one Michelin-starred Bo.lan, at a pop-up concept kitchen called Tastes Of Siam. He will be collaborating with two other chefs from Thailand. Chef Num is the founder of Samuay And Sons, a restaurant which offers a modern take on traditional Thai cuisine, and Chef Khanaporn Janjirdsak's Trang Ko'e restaurant focuses on the specialities of southern Thailand.

The four-day festival, organised by Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), is on from Sept 27 to 30. A one-day pass starts from $30, while the top-tier Ultimate Fan Pass can cost up to $288. Tickets are available from the TGFF website.

Budding bakers who are fans of Matt Adlard, aka the Topless Baker, can get up close for a baking masterclass at a pop-up baking tent. Adlard, who has 266,000 Instagram followers and almost 280,000 YouTube subscribers, regularly appears topless in his video tutorials. But he is likely to be fully clad for his classes.

Buttercream Flower Cake - Topless Baker
Like a kid in a toy store..quite literally! I popped into the local toy store and stumbled across this fine set of machinery, and although the box said this was a ‘clay pottery set suitable for children aged 4-6', I saw, ‘pastry chefs spinning wheel suitable for Instagram’. This hands down is the best childs toy I’ve ever had and I’m going to make a million spinning desserts now! But back to the food - this is a chocolate pastry case filled with chocolate creme patissiere (which is on its own, one of the greatest fillings EVER) topped with toasted vanilla meringue. I need to get rid of my industrial blowtorch though because I nearly set the entire tart on fire trying to brown it! If you want to see how to make this dessert, check out the new video over on my YouTube channel and the full written recipe on toplessbaker.com - link is in my bio!

Like a kid in a toy store..quite literally! I popped into the local toy store and stumbled across this fine set of machinery, and although the box said this was a ‘clay pottery set suitable for children aged 4-6', I saw, ‘pastry chefs spinning wheel suitable for Instagram’. This hands down is the best childs toy I’ve ever had and I’m going to make a million spinning desserts now! But back to the food - this is a chocolate pastry case filled with chocolate creme patissiere (which is on its own, one of the greatest fillings EVER) topped with toasted vanilla meringue. I need to get rid of my industrial blowtorch though because I nearly set the entire tart on fire trying to brown it! If you want to see how to make this dessert, check out the new video over on my YouTube channel and the full written recipe on toplessbaker.com - link is in my bio!

A post shared by Topless Baker (@toplessbaker) on

I posted a little preview of these marbled macarons last week and I got so many messages about how to make them! So I thought I'd do a quick little video - all you need is a bowl of royal icing and a few different colours - swirl them together and just dip a few shells in! Thanks to @popsugar for letting me show it off on their insta stories! ❤️

  • BOOK IT

  • WHAT: The Great Food Festival

    WHERE: Resorts World Sentosa

    WHEN: Sept 27-30

    ADMISSION: One-day pass starts from $30

    INFO: https://tgff.com.sg

Another pop-up attraction will be the Festa Italiana, which will feature Italian chefs Oliver Piras and Francesco Brutto. Piras is from the one Michelin-starred Aga Restauranta, which specialises in classic international dishes, while Brutto is from the one Michelin-starred Undicesimo Vineria, which serves Italian and European cuisine.

Celebrity chef Cat Cora, who runs the Ocean Restaurant by Cat Cora at RWS, will also be present at the Arena. The American chef, best known for her role on food show Iron Chef America, will be serving dishes such as Barramundi Fish and Chips and Herb Butter cooked with Queen Scallop.

For foodies who like their wines, there is The Cellar, where they can learn how to match fine wine with meat and cheese.

For more details about the events and tickets, go to www.tgff.com.sg

Go to ST Food for more trusted reviews and recipes

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

A-Lin and Power Station sing live at sea
Asia’s top medical and healthcare exhibition returns
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!