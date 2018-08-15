Bo.lan's chef and Topless Baker coming for The Great Food Festival at Resorts World Sentosa

SINGAPORE - The Great Food Festival (TGFF) returns this year for its second edition, with highlights such as a six-hands collaboration, baking masterclasses and gin appreciation sessions.

The six-hands meal will be led by Australian chef Dylan Jones, of Thailand's one Michelin-starred Bo.lan, at a pop-up concept kitchen called Tastes Of Siam. He will be collaborating with two other chefs from Thailand. Chef Num is the founder of Samuay And Sons, a restaurant which offers a modern take on traditional Thai cuisine, and Chef Khanaporn Janjirdsak's Trang Ko'e restaurant focuses on the specialities of southern Thailand.

The four-day festival, organised by Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), is on from Sept 27 to 30. A one-day pass starts from $30, while the top-tier Ultimate Fan Pass can cost up to $288. Tickets are available from the TGFF website.

Budding bakers who are fans of Matt Adlard, aka the Topless Baker, can get up close for a baking masterclass at a pop-up baking tent. Adlard, who has 266,000 Instagram followers and almost 280,000 YouTube subscribers, regularly appears topless in his video tutorials. But he is likely to be fully clad for his classes.

BOOK IT

WHAT: The Great Food Festival WHERE: Resorts World Sentosa WHEN: Sept 27-30 ADMISSION: One-day pass starts from $30 INFO: https://tgff.com.sg

Another pop-up attraction will be the Festa Italiana, which will feature Italian chefs Oliver Piras and Francesco Brutto. Piras is from the one Michelin-starred Aga Restauranta, which specialises in classic international dishes, while Brutto is from the one Michelin-starred Undicesimo Vineria, which serves Italian and European cuisine.

Celebrity chef Cat Cora, who runs the Ocean Restaurant by Cat Cora at RWS, will also be present at the Arena. The American chef, best known for her role on food show Iron Chef America, will be serving dishes such as Barramundi Fish and Chips and Herb Butter cooked with Queen Scallop.

For foodies who like their wines, there is The Cellar, where they can learn how to match fine wine with meat and cheese.

