Blue wine makes a splash in France

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

THE GREAT FOOD FESTIVAL

The second edition of Resorts World Sentosa's Great Food Festival will feature chef collaborations, baking masterclasses and gin appreciation sessions.

Highlights include a six-hands meal led by Australian chef Dylan Jones of Thailand's one-Michelin-starred restaurant Bo.lan and baking sessions by social media baking star Matt Adlard, better known as the Topless Baker.

The four-day event runs from Sept 27 to 30.

The Great Food Festival: str.sg/oPB9

BLUE WINE MAKES A SPLASH

Purists may turn their noses up at a blue-coloured chardonnay, but wine drinkers in the southern French town of Sete cannot seem to get enough of it.

The Spanish-made wine is filtered through a pulp of red grape skins which contain a natural pigment, anthocyanin, and gives the wine its electric blue colour, a Reuters article said.

Watch a video and read more about this wine trend.

Sacre bleu! Blue wine makes a splash in southern France: str.sg/oPNR

RECIPES TO TRY

Try four quick recipes that you can whip up in just 30 minutes. Cooking tasty one-dish meals for two has never been this easy.

ST Food has a story from Malaysian newspaper The Star, which features recipes for noodles and pasta by media buyer Elaine Chiou. Ms Chiou runs a recipe blog called ciouyourfood.com.

Her recipes include saffron prawn pasta and poached silken chicken noodles.

Easy one-dish recipes for two: str.sg/oPdF

ST Food features stories from ST, its sister publications and regional and international publications. There are also videos and dedicated sections for recipes, as well as wine and spirits.

Check out the social media section to keep abreast of what ST's food writers are noshing on. You can also follow individual ST food writers on Instagram and Twitter.

Use the handy search tool at the top of the page to navigate the site for ideas on where to eat and what to cook.

Follow ST Food on Instagram and on Facebook @straitstimesfood. Watch our videos on Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories.

Remember to tag and mention us in all your food posts and use the hashtags #STFoodTrending and #StraitsTimesFood. Happy eating.

• Follow Rebecca Lynne Tan on Twitter @STrebeccatan