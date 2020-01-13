BeerFest Asia returns to Marina Promenade from June 25 to 28

SINGAPORE - Annual beer celebration BeerFest Asia returns to the Marina Promenade, near the F1 Pit Building, from June 25 to 28.

Now in its 12th edition, this year's festival will see more than 600 local and international beers showcased by 50 exhibitors on offer.

Along with food offerings, the event will also see an upgraded live entertainment line-up of international tribute bands, home-grown artists and DJs, according to organisers Sphere Exhibits, a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings.

Festival favourites such as the Sunday Carnival for families and pets, as well as the Asia Beer Awards - judged by a panel of certified beer judges, brewers and beer connoisseurs - are making a return.

Beerfest Run, which sees participants taking a 2km route around the Beerfest Asia grounds with pit stops serving beer along the way, returns for its second edition.

Advance passes are now on sale at www.beerfestasia.com. They are priced at $20 for entry on Thursday (June 25) and Sunday (June 28); and $25 for entry on Friday (June 26) and Saturday (June 27). Tickets include one welcome beer.