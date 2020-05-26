Beerfest Asia 2020 returns in virtual format with over 150 beers and livestreamed music acts

SINGAPORE - Beerfest Asia 2020 is going ahead with a virtual format this year, complete with a "Party at Home" beer pack, interviews with brewers, and live music performances that attendees can view from the comfort of their homes.

Held over the weekends of May 29 and 30, and June 5 and 6, the 12th edition of the annual beer celebration will have a programme running from 7.30pm to 11.30pm over each of the four days.

Partnering with e-commerce platform Shopee, Beerfest organiser Sphere Exhibits - a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings - has announced that there will be a selection of over 150 local and international beers available for purchase off Shopee Mall from May 27. Purchases above $70 are entitled to free delivery.

It has also put together a special Beerfest Asia "Party at Home" kit worth $58, comprising 12 local and international beers like Singapore's Brewlander, the Netherlands' Oranjeboom, England's Freedom Four and Germany's Schofferhofer. Delivery is free.

Like previous editions of Beerfest, there will also be music performances, this time by 16 different local acts over all four days - including rock acts like Timbre Group bands TMA Collective and Kollective, as well as a line-up of house and EDM (electronic dance music) DJs.

Additionally, the sessions for the second weekend on June 5 and 6 will be streamed live from a studio with a full stage set-up, for what the organiser calls a "closer festival experience".

Attendees will also be able to watch interviews with brewers and beer brand representatives, and participate in live auctions of beers, giveaways and games.

All events will be streamed via Shopee Live on the Shopee App, Facebook Live and the Beerfest Asia YouTube channel.

Beerfest was initially set to be held at the Marina Promenade, near the F1 Pit Building, from June 25 to 28, but it has pivoted to an online version as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Noting that the live entertainment and food and beverage industries have been some of the hardest hit sectors, Beerfest Asia festival director Ian Lim said: "With Virtual Beerfest Asia, we hope to bring exciting content and offers to everyone going through this tough period, and at the same time bring some much needed income and revenue to the employees, freelancers and businesses that have been much impacted by the pandemic."