Be dazzled by a Kaleidoscope of Flavours at Scotts Square

Ever since it opened its doors, Scotts Square has made a name for itself as one of the premier shopping destinations in the heart of Orchard.

But while it’s easy to be enraptured by the likes of Alexander McQueen and Christian Louboutin, the culinary offerings at Scotts Square are not to be overlooked.

Whether you’re looking for a cup of coffee in a cozy cafe or upscale fine dining, there’s bound to be something for you in store at Scotts Square. Here’s a brief taste of what lies in store for you:

Cafés

Just because Lady M New York’s (01-06/07) main claim to fame is its mille crêpes, doesn’t mean its savoury menu should be overlooked. The menu features various hot sandwiches from Cornish crab toasties on whole wheat bread to fresh mushroom sandwiches with French onion marmalade. Keep an eye out for the chicken and herby pesto sandwich in particular — marinated in homemade fresh green pesto, the tender chicken breast is ensconced in a crispy buttered grilled loaf of ciabatta, toasted to perfection.



Lady M New York’s claim to fame may be its mille crêpes, but its savoury offerings like the chicken and herby pesto sandwich should not be overlooked. PHOTO: LADY M NEW YORK



Of course, its sweet offerings are still as irresistible as ever. Sweet lovers would be remiss to pass up on its seasonal offering, the passion fruit mille crêpe, which uses a passion fruit glaze atop alternating layers of passion fruit-infused cream and soft crêpe.

Available in both individual slices and as whole cakes, this limited-time treat puts a uniquely tropical spin on Lady M New York’s signature offerings, fusing the best of both time-honoured French pastry techniques and Japanese precision.

Hailing from Hong Kong, The Coffee Academics (02-01/02) is an award-winning coffee concept, with its local flagship store in Scotts Square. It boasts the highest-ranked coffee beans in Asia by the World Coffee Review and places in the top three in the world.



For those looking for something stronger than coffee, the flagship outlet of The Coffee Academics at Scotts Square has an extensive — and exclusive — list of cocktails. PHOTO: THE COFFEE ACADEMICS



Need something a little stronger than coffee? The Coffee Academics has an extensive list of cocktails that are exclusive to its flagship outlet, ranging from the one-two punch of espresso and vodka in the TCA Signature Martini to the delightful mix of butterscotch liqueur and agave nectar in the White Velvet.

If you’re feeling peckish, its Scotts Square-exclusive food menu is nothing to sniff at either, with brunch staples like avocado on toast and acai berry bowls to global-inspired fare like soft shell crab salted egg wafu pasta and grilled salmon fillet with tomato salsa.

Or head into the basement to enjoy artisanal French bakery Maison Kayser (B1-25), featuring confections from world-renowned baker Eric Kayser using all-natural leaven and a long fermentation process. Characterised by its adherence to the philosophy of fusing traditional French baking methods and local food culture, Maison Kayser aims to modernise the image of the artisanal bakery, giving bread a place of honour at every table and meal.

Restaurants

When it comes to having unique culinary experiences, nothing comes close to V Dining (03-11/12/13), the first-ever modern-European fine dining restaurant by Swiss boutique home appliance manufacturer V-Zug.

With head chef Lee Jing Peng at the helm, the restaurant draws inspiration from his global travels, including New Zealand, Hong Kong and Milan, as well as from the many storied institutions that he has called home, including Tippling Club and various Michelin-starred restaurants. Because of this, Chef Lee’s name (and by extension V Dining) has become synonymous with international culinary creations that feature an exciting Asian twist.



From mains like beef with burdock and cavolo nero to desserts like rice with tea and sesame, every dish at V Dining is guaranteed to delight. PHOTO: V DINING



Every dish at V Dining is not just a showcase for the advanced capabilities of V-Zug’s cutting-edge instruments, but also an opportunity for Chef Lee to tantalise the taste buds with audacious concepts like kingfish with pickles and avocado, beef with burdock and cavolo nero, or even a dessert of rice with tea and sesame.

When you’ve wiped up every last crumb on the plate, settle back in your chair with a cocktail or a glass of vintage, and look out over the glittering lights of Scotts Road, resplendent in V Dining’s floor-to-ceiling windows.

If the current menu looks appealing, don’t hesitate to make a reservation — a philosophy of reinvention and innovation means that the chefs change the menu every two months. You’ll want to keep a close eye on the V Dining website too, because the restaurant often has exclusive tie-ups and events.

Looking to go vegetarian? New additions to the menu at Wild Honey (03-K1/01/02) include the Tahitian pancake, which looks almost too good to eat. Using fresh mango, passion fruit, basil, imported New Zealand coconut yoghurt and maple syrup, this coconut flour pancake headlines Wild Honey’s already-extensive vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free menu.



The Tahitian pancake is a gorgeous addition to Wild Honey’s extensive vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free menu. PHOTO: WILD HONEY



Or do the impossible with the Eden Burger, featuring a plant-based patty from Impossible Meat. With a cornucopia of portobello mushrooms, caramelised onions, avocado and red pepper jam, it’s well deserving of its Biblical namesake. Going carb-free? You can choose to forgo the bun entirely too.

Speaking of paradise, you'll find another at Paradise Teochew Restaurant (03-04). Its main dining hall is simultaneously brightly-lit and intimate — the perfect place for both corporate meetings or casual lunches with friends.



Teochew Paradise Restaurant prides itself in its dishes’ authenticity, such as its signature chilled yellow roe crab in Teochew style. PHOTO: TEOCHEW PARADISE RESTAURANT



See its commitment to “true-blue Teochew cuisine” for yourself by sampling some of the Scotts Square-exclusive dishes, like the braised premium fish maw in supreme oyster sauce or the sautéed Japanese beef cubes with black pepper.

Experience pizza like you’ve never had it before at PizzaExpress (B1-08/09). Its fan-favourite laksa pizza is adorned with a bevy of prawns, mussels, squid, clams, quail eggs and fried beancurd atop a blend of tomato passata and laksa sauce.



New to PizzaExpress’ menu are the Impossible Curry and Impossible Teriyaki pizzas, as well as the Impossible Teriyaki Spaghetti. PHOTO: PIZZAEXPRESS



New on its menu are the Impossible Curry and Impossible Teriyaki pizzas. These rising stars provide all the satisfaction of sinking your teeth into a meat lover’s delight — without containing a single morsel of actual meat. More of a pasta person? Try the Impossible Teriyaki Spaghetti, which puts a sweet Japanese twist on the traditional Italian staple.

Rounding up the gourmet selection at Scotts Square is London Fat Duck (B1-16/17), whose mouth-watering signature offerings include London roast duck, black pepper London duck bun and wanton noodle soup. The true star of the show, however, is the all-new London Peking duck.



The Peking duck at London Fat Duck uses the same premium ingredients, respect for heritage and modern technology that the restaurant come to be known for. PHOTO: LONDON FAT DUCK



The quality of the special Irish duck used by London Fat Duck is beyond question, as evidenced by its popularity. The same premium ingredients, respect for heritage and modern technology are used to create its Peking duck, with the dish’s thin crispy skin complementing the tender and juicy roasted meat. A sprinkling of truffle sugar further enhances the experience to a completely new level.

A Kaleidoscope of Flavours

