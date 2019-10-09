Award-winning wines at The Great Wine & Dine Festival

Celebrate the world's finest wines at the inaugural Wine Pinnacle Awards tomorrow.

Organised by Genting Singapore, awards in 27 categories will be given out at an invite-only gala dinner at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) cooked by chef Nicolas Masse of two-Michelin-starred La Grand'Vigne in Bordeaux, France.

Award categories include Best Organic/Natural Wine of the Year; Best Chinese Red, for wines produced in China; Black Swan of the Year, for the most "thought-provoking" wine; and The Grand Jury Award, which is the top accolade of the night. Other personality awards include Best Young Winemaker of the Year and Top Wine Influencer.

Since June, an independent jury of more than 50 wine professionals - including sommeliers and Masters of Wine from top fine-dining establishments across Europe, United States and Asia Pacific - have cast their votes through a secure online nomination ballot.

Hong Kong-based wine writer and critic Jeannie Cho-Lee, a committee member for the awards and the first Asian Master of Wine, says: "The results are diverse and encompass major wine regions - from mature fine wines to exciting recent releases and hidden treasures - and highlight the best wines from France, Italy, Australia, United States, China, Spain and South America."

Members of the public can get a taste of these award-winning and nominated wines at The Great Wine & Dine Festival, held in tandem with the awards on Friday and Saturday. Prices start at $60 and the ticket includes one-day access to the festival grounds, wine and sake samples, and one complimentary RWS Invites membership.

More than 400 wines are available for sampling, as well as sake at the special Japanese zone.

Pair the drinks with the wide range of festival-exclusive dishes available.

BOOK IT / THE GREAT WINE & DINE FESTIVAL

WHERE: Resorts World Convention Centre (West Ballroom), Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway WHEN: Friday and Saturday, 11am to 10pm PRICE: From $60 INFO: www.thegreatfestival.sg

Look out for Los Angeles cult favourite Lobsterdamus - which specialises in grilled Maine lobster drizzled with butter - which makes its debut appearance in Singapore.

Other highlights from RWS' bevy of restaurants include house-made gnocchetti with mixed seafood ragout from Italian restaurant Fratelli Trattoria; pomfret ceviche with passionfruit, coconut and kaffir lime from the one-Michelin-starred contemporary European restaurant Table65 and smoked duck miso rice cake from modern teppanyaki restaurant Teppan by Chef Yonemura.

Wine lovers can also sign up for wine masterclasses ($170 a person, limited to 25 people for each class) conducted by experts such as Ms Cho-Lee, who will talk about the world of Pinot Noir.