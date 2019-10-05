Atlas is Asia's No. 1 bar

It was a mixed bag of results for Singapore cocktail bars at this year's World's 50 Best Bars awards.

Two bars - Jigger & Pony and The Old Man Singapore - entered the top 50 list for the first time at No. 29 and No. 38 respectively, but last year's No. 3, Manhattan, fell to No. 11.

In total, six Singapore bars made the list that was announced in London on Thursday, up from five last year.

Atlas at Parkview Square retained its No. 8 spot and was named the Best Bar in Asia. It is the only bar from Singapore in the top 10.

Native in Amoy Street climbed one spot to No. 12 and took home the Sustainable Bar Award.

Operation Dagger in Ann Siang Hill, on the other hand, fell seven spots to No. 30.

The top three spots on the list went to Dante in New York, Connaught Bar in London and Floreria Atlantico in Buenos Aires.

TOP 10 BARS ON THE WORLD'S 50 BEST BARS LIST 2019

1. Dante - New York, United States 2. Connaught Bar - London, Britain 3. Floreria Atlantico - Buenos Aires, Argentina 4. The NoMad - New York, United States 5. American Bar - London, Britain 6. The Clumsies - Athens, Greece 7. Attaboy - New York, United States 8. Atlas - Singapore 9. The Old Man - Hong Kong, China 10. Licoreria Limantour - Mexico City, Mexico

It has been a stellar year for the two new Singapore entries.

Earlier this year, Jigger & Pony was also named the highest climber at the Asia's 50 Best Awards ceremony held in Singapore in May.

The sleek, classic cocktail-centric bar, which moved from its long-time spot in Amoy Street to the lobby of the Amara hotel last September, climbed 33 spots to land at No. 9 on the Asia list.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Jigger & Pony group founders, husband-and-wife team Indra Kantono and Gan Guoyi, said making the list has always been a goal.

"In a way, the move gave us a great opportunity to take a bar that has been well loved for so many years and give it a brand new home... It feels incredible to be voted in and it is all the hard work of the team."

Meanwhile, less than nine months after it officially opened, The Old Man Singapore in Keong Saik Road, with its Ernest Hemingway-themed bar and experimental cocktails, has carved a foothold in the World's 50 Best Bars list.

The bar is a spin-off of The Old Man Hong Kong, which this year clinched the No. 9 spot.

The storied Manhattan at the Regent Singapore peaked at No. 3 last year, but fell out of the top 10 this year for the first time since 2017.

The World's 50 Best Bars list is compiled by votes from The World's 50 Best Bars Academy, comprising more than 500 global drinks experts, including renowned bartenders, consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists.

The World's 50 Best Bars awards ceremony will be held in Singapore in 2021, making the Republic the first city outside London to be a host destination.