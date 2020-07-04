askST@NLB podcast explores new normal for eateries

Diners patronising Restaurant Zen, an upscale eatery in Bukit Pasoh, will get an envelope to put their masks in, one printed with the SafeEntry QR code for them to scan their contact details.

It is just one example of how the food and beverage (F&B) industry here has changed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and how further changes are on the horizon.

The latest episode of the askST@NLB podcast series, a collaboration between The Straits Times and National Library Board (NLB), explores the new normal for F&B outlets in post-Covid Singapore.

The episode features ST senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke and Mr Loh Lik Peng, founder of the hotel properties and restaurant chain Unlisted Collection. They discussed, among other issues, new dining-in measures to reduce the risk of virus transmission, including the use of SafeEntry and seating five to a table.

Mr Loh said eateries must diversify income streams to sustain business, and lamented how restaurants were stretching staff to breaking point by offering both take-out and dine-in options.

The duo also answered questions, including on the future of fine dining and the farm-to-fork movement in Singapore, submitted by ST readers. The podcast can be heard via str.sg/Jmuv.

The next podcast on July 17 will be a discussion between ST travel editor Lee Siew Hua and Skyscanner's senior director (Apac) Paul Whiteway about how travelling will change once countries reopen their borders. As there will be a question-and-answer segment, interested parties can send in questions to Ms Lee and Mr Whiteway via str.sg/JW9R.

The askST@NLB series, previously held at Central Public Library in Victoria Street, had been suspended since the onset of Covid-19 in February. However, the series was revived on May 22 in the form of free fortnightly podcasts, available on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. They will also be available on the ST Facebook page and on Singapore Press Holdings' radio station Money FM89.3.