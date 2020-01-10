Asia's 50 Best Bars awards ceremony returns to Singapore in May, alongside Singapore Cocktail Festival

SINGAPORE - The annual awards ceremony announcing Asia's 50 Best Bars will be held in Singapore for the third consecutive year, and will take place on May 14 at the Capitol Theatre.

At the 2019 ceremony, held at the same venue, Hong Kong's The Old Man clinched the top spot, followed by Singapore's Manhattan at the Regent Singapore and Taipei's Indulge Experimental Bistro.

Singapore's bars rank among the best in the region, with 11 making the 2019 list. They include Native, Atlas and Jigger & Pony, all of which placed in the top 10.

The 2019 event was attended by around 600 of the region's top bartenders, bar owners and industry figures.

This year's awards ceremony will again be streamed on The World's 50 Best Bars Facebook page.

The ceremony is a precursor to the Singapore Cocktail Festival, which will run from May 15 to 22 in bars across the island.A festival village, which will take place from May 15 to 17 at the Bayfront Event Space in Marina Bay, will play host to a series of exclusive cocktail masterclasses conducted by some of the biggest talents from the 50 Best Bars fraternity.

The Asia's 50 Best Bars list has been published annually since 2016, based on votes from more than 200 industry experts across Asia's bar scene. The awards ceremony started in 2018 and Singapore has been hosting it since.

As part of a three-year partnership between the 50 Best organisation and Singapore Tourism Board, Singapore also hosted The World's 50 Best Restaurants awards in 2019, marking the first time the awards were held in Asia.

Singapore will also host The World's 50 Best Bars awards in 2021, making it the first city outside of London to do so.