Asians who caused a stir in reality cooking shows

DIANA CHAN, WINNER OF MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA 2017

Chan, 30, grew up in Johor Baru and moved to Kuala Lumpur at 17.

She later moved to Melbourne where she graduated with a degree in commerce and worked as an accountant.

Since winning season nine of MasterChef Australia, she has run a pop-up called Chanteen at HWKR in Melbourne and recently collaborated with Malaysia Airlines on its inflight menu.

CHRISTINE HUYENTRAN HA, WINNER OF MASTERCHEF USA 2012

Ha, 39, whose parents are from Vietnam, was born in California.

She was the first blind contestant on MasterChef USA and won its third season in 2012.

Since her win, she has published a cookbook called Recipes From My Home Kitchen: Asian And American Comfort Food. She also appeared as a guest judge in other seasons of MasterChef.

On her blog, she announced her latest project of designing a Singaporean-inspired menu for a fundraiser in Austin, Texas.

ZALEHA KADIR OLPIN, CONTESTANT ON MASTERCHEF UK 2018

Malaysia-born Zaleha, 48, who is based in Bristol, made headlines in April when judges criticised her chicken rendang on MasterChef UK 2018 for not having crispy skin.

Despite being eliminated in the quarter-finals, she has become a popular figure and runs the Malaysian Kitchen Supper Club, which provides private catering and food delivery services.