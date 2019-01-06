Affordable, healthy meals in snazzy set-ups

Value meals and healthier options catch your attention at NTUC Foodfare's foodcourt chain.

The foodcourts generally sport a contemporary look, especially those in the Central Business District (CBD). The Marina Bay Financial Centre's foodcourt has a sports bar and lounge, with screens to keep diners updated on breaking news and the stock markets.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Japanese Tea Rice

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, 90 Yishun Central, Tower C, #01-12, Stall 3

This stall stands out because of its ochazuke items - rice with Japanese green tea - which are not your typical foodcourt fare.

The protein - options include unagi ($9.80), black pepper duck ($6.80) and yakitori chicken ($6.80) - is served on a big portion of brown rice, with pickles, shredded seaweed and ajitsuke tamago (ramen-style egg with runny yolk). I may not be particularly fond of brown rice, but the furikake (dry Japanese seasoning) helps to pack in the flavour.

Halim's Fish Soup

AMK Hub, 53 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, #03-12, Stall 6

After eating my way through the foodcourts, this fish soup is exactly the comfort food I need.

The signature bittergourd sliced fish soup ($5) - with rice, thick bee hoon or porridge - comes with thick slices of fish, bittergourd, cai xin, Chinese cabbage and fried shredded egg.

The soup is on the sweeter side, and I like that it is not oily.

FAST FACTS

Halim’s fish soup comes with thick slices of fish. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

Opening in 2019: A new foodcourt at Changi General Hospital next month Founded: 1995 Number of foodcourts: 13 Total number of stalls: 217

Noodle & Rice Bowl

Clifford Centre, 24 Raffles Place, Stall 13

For a stall in the heart of the CBD, the pasta and rice bowl options are very affordable. I go for the Value Meal Shio Noodles ($6.90), which turns out to be pasta tossed in kombu and a mushroom and crab sauce. The sauce is delicious, although I do wish the crab flavour is more pronounced.

It is served with crispy chicken cutlet and an onsen egg, and while the dish may not look particularly pretty, it is tasty. Other highlights include spicy prawn noodles ($7.90), tomatoes and shio noodles ($5.90), and grilled pork belly rice bowl ($5.90).

This stall - formerly known as Le Bouillon - is run by Little Bowl.

NTUC Foodfare worked with the brand to reconceptualise the business to remain viable, a good move to ensure that stallholders are looked after.