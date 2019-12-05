A touch of Peranakan for Shake Shack's outlet in Tanjong Pagar

There is no need to head to Jewel Changi Airport to get your Shake Shack burger fix.

The famous New York burger brand announced yesterday in a press statement it is opening its second outlet in the first quarter of next year in 89 Neil Road.

The standalone building used to be the Eng Aun Tong factory, which produced Singapore's Tiger Balm for close to 50 years.

To complement the culturally rich neighbourhood of Tanjong Pagar, the "design-driven Shack" has partnered local artist Samantha Lo. She will design the hoarding artwork, which will mix Shake Shack's icons with traditional Peranakan patterns.

As for the menu, expect the brand's iconic burgers, Shack-cago Dogs and fries, along with milkshakes and Shackmeister Ale.

The brand's first outlet opened in April at Jewel Changi Airport to much fanfare and snaking queues.

Its entrance into Singapore is with South Korea-based global food company SPC Group, which operates the Paris Baguette bakery chain.

The brand's expansion in Singapore is in line with what its culinary director Mark Rosati told The Straits Times during Shake Shack's debut here - that it plans to open 10 outlets in Singapore in the coming years.