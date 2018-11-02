A toast to November: Three festivals to celebrate wine and spirits

SINGAPORE - It is shaping up to be a booze-filled November, with three annual festivals centred on spirits and wines happening in the month.

This weekend, there is whisky-appreciation event Whisky Live taking place at the Andaz hotel, where beginners and connoisseurs will gather to savour the amber liquid.

On Nov 24, oenophiles will get to celebrate the popular grape varietal of pinot noir at Pinot Palooza at Theatreworks.

Meanwhile, gin and tonic enthusiasts have the East Imperial Gin Jubilee to look forward to.

Kicking off on Nov 30, there will be nine days of masterclasses and guest shifts, which will culminate in a Gin Lane mega party with $12 gin and tonics in Maxwell Road

WHISKY LIVE 2018

The biggest whisky event in Singapore - Whisky Live - returns this weekend and will take place at the Andaz hotel in Bugis.

Organiser La Maison Du Whisky is expecting about 2,750 visitors, the same number as last year's edition, which was held at Robertson Quay in the vicinity of its flagship store.

Visitors can expect changes to this year's edition.

Along with being held at a new location, this year's Whisky Live will also kick off slightly later in the evening, compared with previous editions that were all-day affairs.

Attendees will have access to The Whisky Room and Spirits Room, where more than 60 brands will be showcased.

They can then head on to La Boutique, where they can buy spirits at discounted prices.

BOOK IT / WHISKY LIVE 2018 SINGAPORE

WHERE: Alley On 3, Level 3 Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser Street WHEN: Nov 3, 5.30pm to midnight; and Nov 4, 1 to 8pm ADMISSION: Tickets available at www.whiskylive.sg start at $119 for a standard ticket, includes 15 whisky-tasting coupons (10ml each) in the main whisky room, 1 Glencairn tasting glass, $15 dining voucher at Andaz Restaurants, 10 per cent discount at the Whisky Live Singapore pop-up store and a goody bag. A VIP ticket starts at $199 and includes access to the VIP area to enjoy unlimited rare whiskies.

This year, there is a stronger focus on masterclasses, with 14 in total being held today and tomorrow. Ticket prices to the classes start at $35.

Highlights from this year include Four Decades Of Japanese Whiskies, which offers a look at the history of whisky-making in Japan, as well as the chance to taste hard-to-find whiskies, such as the Karuizawa 1978 Cask 8383 and Yoichi 23 Year Old 1991 Heavily Peated.

There is also an Auschentoshan masterclass conducted by distillery ambassador Neil Alexander Matthew, in which participants will get to savour the Auchentoshan Limited Edition 21 Years Old.

Meanwhile, the popular VIP area will house more than 90 rare and limited-edition expressions such as 21-year-old Ben Nevis, a 22-year Clynelish Heavily Sherried and a 1988 Highland Park.

The outdoor Cocktail Terrace will play host to a Nikka whisky bar with cocktails by the team behind Amoy Street bar Employees Only, and a rum bar by the teams from Italian bar Velier and Malaysian bar Jungle Bird.

Notably, this year's tastings will no longer be unlimited. Instead, each ticket comes with 15 tasting coupons that are 10ml each.

"Whisky Live Singapore has always been a premium tasting event aimed at promoting learning and appreciation of fine whisky and spirits," says general manager Mathieu Musnier, 35.

"Nevertheless, for the most eager enthusiasts, they can acquire additional tasting coupons at $35 for five tasting coupons at the registration counter."

Every entry ticket also includes a dining voucher for Andaz's restaurants located on the 35th floor of the hotel.

PINOT PALOOZA SINGAPORE

Pinot Palooza, the globetrotting festival which celebrates the popular grape varietal of pinot noir, is scaling up to a two-day event this year, with more than 30 wineries and wine companies on show.

The congregation of some of the best pinot noir wines, mostly from Australia and New Zealand, will be at TheatreWorks this year, after a sold-out inaugural edition at the Esplanade Annexe Studio last year.

"For Singapore, we wanted a mix of who was already in the market and some who weren't, to allow people to discover something new and exciting," says 42-year-old Pinot Palooza founder Dan Sims.

BOOK IT / PINOT PALOOZA SINGAPORE

WHERE: TheatreWorks, 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road WHEN: Nov 24 and 25, 1 to 6pm ADMISSION: $60 (includes a crystal wine glass and unlimited wine tastings) via www.pinotpalooza.sg and www.pinotpalooza.com.au

Attendees will get a wine glass to carry around with them and take home, as well as access to unlimited wine tastings.

This year, expect favourites from last year, such as Australia's Moondarra and Tolpuddle Vineyard, alongside new additions such as Schubert Wines from Martinborough, New Zealand, and some wines from Adelaide, Australia, brought in by wine retailer Vinomofo.

"I'd like to think we don't have bad Pinot Noir at Palooza and it's just a matter of what style you like," adds Mr Sims.

"We do the hard work and all you have to do is find your favourite on the day."

This year, there will also be new features such as a vermouth bar showcasing a range of the fortified wine from around the world, by the team from EC Proof.

"Mid-way through the day of wine tasting, you might need a palate cleanser and this is perfect,"says Mr Sims. "It's not too high in alcohol as well, which is even better."

GIN JUBILEE 2018

The sixth edition of Gin Jubilee in Singapore returns with a bumper crop of more than 40 bars vying for the top gin and tonic in Singapore, in nine days worth of masterclasses, tasting events and parties.

The festival, which brings together some of the world's finest gins and Singapore's leading bars and bartenders, kicks off on Nov 30 and will culminate in a Gin Lane party on Dec 8 at 30 Maxwell Road.

More than 20 gin brands will feature throughout the festival this year, including crowd favourites such as Hendrick's gin, Roku gin and Four Pillars, alongside new-to-market players such as Cotswold's Dry gin from England and Rock Rose gin from Scotland.

They will all use mixers by homegrown premium beverage-maker and Gin Jubilee organiser East Imperial.

BOOK IT / EAST IMPERIAL GIN JUBILEE GIN LANE

WHERE: 30 Maxwell Road WHEN: Dec 8, 5 to 11.30pm ADMISSION: $20, with a free metal tumbler, $15 if you take along your own mug. Gin and tonic at $12 each INFO: www.facebook.com/ginjubilee

This year's Gin Lane party will have a $20 entry fee, but attendees will get a metal tumbler, which they can fill with gin and tonics made by more than 20 participating bars and brands, as well as take home after the event.

Gin Lane will also be the last chance for attendees to get their votes in for their favourite gin and tonic via Instagram voting with the hashtag #GinJubilee2018, before the results are announced the following day.

Last year's party in Amoy Street saw more than 5,500 gin and tonics served to more than 2,000 attendees.

The focus this year is on making the event a zero-waste initiative. Instead of plastic cups, only resin-based, biodegradable cups that look and feel just like plastic will be used, along with bamboo straws.

Attendees are also encouraged to take along their own mugs (250ml to 300ml), which will get them a $5 discount on entry at the door.

Five winners with the best "mug shot" (a photo taken with their mugs) will receive two Gin Pahit gin and tonics at the newly restored Long Bar at Raffles Hotel Singapore, as well as a bottle of gin and one case of East Imperial tonic.