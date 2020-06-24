Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Crab meat and vermicelli omelette

Given the egg glut in the market, I am going to share recipes to help you use up any extra trays that you might have at home.

Instead of frying up plain omelettes, go for one with a touch of old-school opulence.

The crab meat and bean vermicelli omelette is appetising to look at and easy to cook and eat.

As a child, I remember attending Chinese wedding banquets where crab meat shark's fin omelette was part of an assortment of appetisers served as the "cold dish".

Economical versions would substitute shark's fin with bean vermicelli.

To give your omelette that desirable crispiness at the edges, include cornflour in the egg mixture.

I also throw in chilli and spring onion for pops of colour.

If you don't have any crab meat available or want to do an even more economical version, try canned tuna instead. Add a little more onion or an extra clove of garlic to stave off any fishy odours.

For those adding crab meat, save the unused portion and watch this space tomorrow for another eggy recipe: egg tofu with crab meat and leek.

• Follow Hedy Khoo on Instagram @hedchefhedykhoo

• Follow Straits Times Food on Instagram and Facebook @straitstimesfood

CRAB MEAT AND VERMICELLI OMELETTE

INGREDIENTS

6 large eggs

2 Tbs cornflour

120ml water

120g tanghoon (bean vermicelli), soaked and cut into 5cm lengths

1 red onion (150g), sliced

200g pasteurised crab meat

1 red chilli, deseeded and thinly sliced

1 stalk of spring onion

2 Tbs sesame oil

2 tsp light sauce

2 tsp salt

4 Tbs cooking oil

3 garlic cloves, chopped

METHOD

1. Add the eggs to a mixing bowl.

2. In a small bowl, mix the cornflour with water.

3. Add the cornflour mixture into the eggs and beat.

4. Add the tanghoon, onion, crab meat, chilli and spring onion.

5. Add the sesame oil, light sauce and salt.

6. Heat the 4 Tbs of oil, on medium heat, in a non-stick pan.

7. Add the chopped garlic and fry for 45 seconds.

8. Add the egg mixture and cook for a minute, then turn the heat down to low.

9. Cover the pan and allow the egg mixture to cook until it sets.

10. Using a frying slice, slice the omelette into quarters.

11. Turn each quarter and allow the omelette to cook for another 2 minutes or until cooked through.

12. Serve immediately.

Serves four to five