9 new Singaporean eateries open at Changi Airport's public areas

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport will increase its local food and beverage offerings, with nine Singaporean eateries to open by the end of the year.

The new shops will be located in the airport's public areas.

Terminal 3 will see four new restaurants serving Asian dishes. Colonial Club and Collin's have already opened their doors, while A-One Signature and So Pho will welcome customers in the third and fourth quarters of this year respectively.

Colonial Club is a first-in-Singapore concept by the PappaMia Group. The 80-seater black and white restaurant serves an array of Hainanese-style western delights, Nyonya dishes, and local favourites with British-Colonial influences.

Beyond its well-known claypot and hotplate dishes, A-One Signature will be introducing exclusive menu items like Fried Rice in Hot Stone Bowl with Crab Meat, Roe and Shrimp.

Over in Terminal 2, Pezzo Group has opened a 24-hour dine-in outlet at the arrival hall, with offerings from its brands Coffee Toast Express, Crave, Pezzo, Stuff'd and Yolé.

Coffee Toast Express is a new Pezzo concept serving local Nanyang-style kopi, traditional toasts and local delights like Mee Rebus and Mee Soto.

Mr James Fong, vice president for landside concessions, Changi Airport Group, said: "With more than 60 million passengers passing through our doors every year, Changi Airport is an ideal platform for sharing our rich culture, diversity and uniquely Singaporean cuisines with both locals and foreigners.

"We look forward to continuing our support for like-minded local enterprises to showcase the best of Singapore brands at the airport and giving them a boost in reaching out to an international audience."