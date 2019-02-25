8 gastronomic experiences not to be missed at Asian Masters 2019

The first Malay fine-dining restaurant in Singapore was called Aziza’s, and its chef, 69-year-old doyenne of Malay cuisine Ms Aziza Ali, will make a rare return for this year’s Asian Masters (see point #3 below).

Apart from Ms Aziza’s highly-anticipated comeback, other highlights in the year-long series of events include a wine supper in Geylang (point #2), dining in a private chef’s home (point #4), and the chance to revisit long-standing establishments integral to Singapore’s heritage (point #1).

#1: Meet heritage heroes



Chicken with Minced Prawn from Spring Court. PHOTO: SPRING COURT



At the ripe old age of 90, Spring Court is the oldest Chinese restaurant in Singapore.

Respected food critic and Senior Food Correspondent of The Straits Times Wong Ah Yoke is hosting a special dinner on March 12 that features an eight-course spread of well-loved signature dishes paired with wines from Handpicked Wines.

Each diner will also be presented with a bottle of Handpicked Regional Selection Pinot Noir worth $48.



Sit down for a six-course dinner at Teochew Restaurant Huat Kee that includes dishes off the regular menu. PHOTO: TEOCHEW RESTAURANT HUAT KEE



Then there’s family-run Teochew Restaurant Huat Kee, which celebrates 50 years of dishing out authentic Teochew fare this year.

On March 7, sit down for a six-course dinner that includes dishes off the regular menu. The culinary symphony is curated by mother-and-son duo Madam Loh Hock Eng and Mr Lee Chiang Howe.

The experience will be complete with the accompaniment of whiskies from The GlenDronach, which will include The Sherry Cask Connoisseurs. Each diner will also be presented with a bottle of The GlenDronach Original 12 Years worth $138.

#2: Have a wine supper in Geylang



Have a one-of-a-kind experience at JB Ah Meng in Geylang. PHOTO: JB AH MENG



What exactly is a wine supper? Well, Michelin Bib Gourmand Malaysian Chinese zi char joint JB Ah Meng will be defining this new culinary experience on March 22 with its late night endeavour held in conjunction with Veramonte Wines. This is a never-seen-before event in the Asian Masters line-up.

Come join fellow supper lovers for the excellent soul food, make new friends and renew old bonds over famed zi char favourites. The eight-course supper featuring staples like San Lou Bee Hoon and White Pepper Crab (much-lauded by the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain) demands that diners get comfy (dress code: casual) to enjoy a truly relaxed dining experience in the heart of foodie central Geylang.

#3: Rub shoulders with legends



Chef Aziza Ali returns to present an exclusive Malay fine dining menu at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. PHOTO: AZIZA ALI



Making a grand, albeit short, return to the active dining scene is Chef Aziza Ali.

She’s the pioneer of the first formal Malay dining establishment in Singapore set up circa 1979 (Aziza’s, along Emerald Hill Road), cookbook author, food consultant, television personality, painter, artist, jewellery designer and Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame 2016 inductee.

Catch her at the Grand Hyatt Singapore on March 19, where she will present an evening of good food with a hint of music and art. Relish her exclusive Malay fine dining menu imbued with all her decades of experience, and her latest “My Heritage Kitchen” cookbook will also be available for sale that evening.



Celebrity chef Violet Oon will be showcasing her British Hainanese cooking prowess. PHOTOS: VIOLET OON SINGAPORE



Then get to know another veteran — celebrity chef Violet Oon, who has honed her craft for over 50 years and now owns four restaurant outlets.

Usually known for her aromatic and inventive Singaporean Nonya cuisine, she’ll be showcasing her British Hainanese cooking prowess on March 1. Robust gems by Handpicked Wines will complement her dishes.

#4: Home cooking can be haute too



Savour renowned make-up artist Tinoq Russell Goh’s (left) style of “kampung cooking”. PHOTOS: TINOQ RUSSELL GOH



There will be more than one first in this year’s edition of the Asian Masters. A prolific home chef will be opening his home to guests, and an award-winning author be bringing the recipes in his cookbooks to life.

In recent years, booking a private dining experience in a stranger’s home is all the rage. The unsurpassed hospitality, personalised menu and convivial atmosphere keep diners coming back for more.

Join renowned make-up artist Tinoq Russell Goh and his partner Dylan Chan in Tinoq’s quirky Tiong Bahru HDB home (it also has a backyard community garden) on March 27 to savour his style of “kampung cooking”. In your wine glass: fabulous vino from Handpicked Wines.



Chalk Farm’s co-founder and award-winning writer Bryan Koh will delight diners with his cookbook creations. PHOTOS: CHALK FARM



You’ve probably heard of Chalk Farm, a nine-year-old local confectionery that turns out elegant cakes and kuehs like its creamy durian salat. On March 21, its co-founder Bryan Koh, avid traveller and award-winning writer, will delight diners with his cookbook creations at Andaz Singapore.

Taste, touch, smell and savour his South-east Asian dishes such as Khai Look Khoey (Thai “Son-in-Law” Eggs with Strawberry and Tamarind) and Laphet Thoke (Fermented Tea Leaf Salad), paired with unique whiskey cocktails by the talented bartender team at the hotel.

For the locavores among us, locally-farmed produce like barramundi from home-grown fish farm Kuhlbarra and strawberries from urban farming company Sustenir are also part of this dinner’s menu.

#5: He will take you to new heights



Chef Edward Chong is known for his elegant and artistic presentation style, and ability to draw out each ingredient’s unique flavours. PHOTOS: PEACH BLOSSOMS, MARINA MANDARIN SINGAPORE



He took over the reins at Peach Blossoms Cantonese restaurant as its executive Chinese chef just last year, but the fresh-faced Chef Edward Chong has already proven his mettle, steering his team to new heights.

Among the rising chef’s signature dishes are Flambéed Chinese Wine Spring Chicken, and an uncharacteristically-Chinese Roasted Tomahawk Steak in "Xinjiang" Style accompanied with Green Papaya Salad. He’s also known for his elegant and artistic presentation style, and ability to draw out each ingredient’s unique flavours.

His creations for the Asian Masters dinner on March 28 will be paired with the cult wines of Orin Swift — Mannequin Chardonnay, 8 Years in Desert Blend, Slander Pinot Noir, and more.

#6: Experience a new dimension to gastronomy



Enjoy PeraMakan’s Peranakan cuisine with Royal Selangor’s Nonya pewter collection. PHOTO: PERAMAKAN



Adding to the gastronomic experiences at PeraMakan and The Song of India are, respectively, a pewter specialist and a luxury car.

Complementing the storied heritage of Peranakan cuisine on the March 5 dinner at PeraMakan is Royal Selangor’s showcase of its Nonya pewter collection. Enjoy a night of culture as you savour the culinary creations of fourth-generation Peranakan chef Kathryn Ho and sip on the silky wines of Vinedos Veramonte.

Whet your appetite with Vinedos Veramonte’s Sauvignon Blanc, which carries a citrusy aroma meshed with floral notes. Another bottle to look out for is the Vinedo’s Primus collection, with its mixed berries aroma, and velvety texture and volume.



Spice up your life with the contemporary Indian dishes at The Song of India and the latest dream drive from INFINITI. PHOTO: THE SONG OF INDIA



The next day (March 6), check out the latest dream drive from INFINITI, the all-new QX50 at one Michelin-starred The Song of India.

Chef Manjunath Mural will once again take diners on an unforgettable sensory voyage with his perfectly executed contemporary Indian dishes, paired with the best bourbons of Woodford Reserve and ever-popular Jack Daniel’s whiskies.

Pamper your palate with the plethora of spices, as well as the mellow and robust character of the Jack Daniel’s whiskey, and the creamy, full-bodied premium bourbons from Woodford Reserve.

#7: A new way to savour Japanese and Nanyang delights



Let the chef surprise you at Hashida Sushi. PHOTO: HASHIDA SUSHI SINGAPORE



Gin lovers and Japanophiles won’t want to miss the unusual pairing of top botanical concoctions with a superb omakase meal.

On March 13, Chef Kenjiro Hashida will be serving the finest Japanese food made with pristine seasonal ingredients at Hashida Sushi’s bigger and better home at Mohamed Sultan Road. Presented that evening are exclusive gin cocktails created by Chef Hashida with Ferdinand’s gin, The London No. 1 Original Blue Gin, and MOM Gin.

And when you leave, take home a bottle of Ferdinand’s Saar Dry Gin worth $99.



Nanyang-style dishes like the Roast Irish “Silver” Hill Duck shine at Famous Treasure. PHOTO: FAMOUS TREASURE



In the same vein, fans of Nanyang-style comfort food will flock to Famous Treasure on April 3 for an evening of local Chinese favourites and seafood paired with the rich and harmonious Highland and Speyside whiskies.

Feast on the restaurant’s mouthwatering signature dishes — Roast Irish “Silver” Hill Duck and Baked Flower Crab, just to name a few — as you discover The GlenDronach’s sweet, buttery aroma and BenRiach’s earthy oak wood aromatics.

The door gift is a Limited Edition bottle of The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 7 worth $168.

#8: Go for the best whiskey dinner ever



Chef Yong Bing Ngen’s culinary creations are sure to impress. PHOTO: MAJESTIC RESTAURANT



When a top chef and some of the most exquisite aged whiskies come together, magic happens.

Be part of this one-of-its-kind experience on March 26 when award-winning Chef Yong Bing Ngen of Majestic Restaurant teams up with High Aged Expression whiskies from The GlenDronach, Glenglassaugh and BenRiach in a rare partnership.

Chef Yong’s stunning creations include Arugula and Curly Kale with Crispy Chicken Skin, Pomegranate in Kwai Fei Lychee Dressing; and Japanese-inspired Braised Kombu Noodles with Lobster Bisque and Onsen Tamago.

The whiskies themselves are aged no less than 12 years; and the oldest 40, matching Chef Yong’s over 35 years of experience.



PHOTO: BLOSSOM, MARINA BAY SANDS SINGAPORE



