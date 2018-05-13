6 places to go to for delicious pizzas

Without a doubt, you will get amazing pizzas in Italy.
But Best Of lists have regularly included Chicago, New York, and Brazil as places offering some of the best pizzas in the world. Which goes to show that the best pies are not necessarily found only in the land of the dish's origin.
Even in Singapore, you can find really good examples. Here are some favourites.
1. Blue Label Pizza & Wines
Address: 28 Ann Siang Road, #B1-01, Singapore 069708
Tel: 9821-9362
Opening hours: Weekdays noon to 2pm, 6pm to midnight; Saturday 6pm to midnight
Believe the hype, the pizzas here are really good.
While the J-Dog (with pork sausage, bacon, pepperoni, jalapeño, and red sauce) is the most popular, the Travis Supreme is really good. The ground chuck, near-crispy sesame crust, and cheddar-bacon melt just worked together.
Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun is a fan of the Umami Bomb and Salmon Gravlax EBP.
The atmosphere adds to the allure - you enter the restaurant from a side alley, the decor is dark and intimate but unpretentious, and the service is amazing. It won’t be the cheapest place to grab a pizza, but it’ll be an experience.
2. Nipong Naepong
Address: #01-16 JEM, 50 Jurong Gateway Road, Singapore 608549
Tel: 6262-4078
Opening hours: Weekdays 11am to 10pm, weekends 11am to 11pm
Surprisingly, this Korean noodle house has a non-traditional pizza that has earned the raves of millennial patrons.
The Ninae Pizza-Spinach is a hit with its simple combination of spinach and cherry tomatoes, with dollops of cream cheese and generous drizzles of honey on a paper-thin crust.
3. Pizza Express
Address: Scotts Square, #B1 08/09, 6 Scotts Road, Singapore 228209
Tel: 6538-0083
Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm
Address: 7 Fraser Street, #01-01/02, Duo Galleria, Singapore 189356
Tel: 6702-1514
Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm
Address: 251 Holland Avenue, Holland Village, Singapore 278981
Tel: 6463-0783
Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm
Address: 5 Straits View, #01-20/21, Marina One, Singapore 018935
Tel: 6581-9283
Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm
While Pizza Express is a popular option in London for students who go there for a cheap and familiar meal, in Singapore, the quality moves up a few notches.
There are a few good pizzas on the menu, but try the Pollo Froza. It has chicken with a healthy dose of spicy heat in the form of smoked chilli, dried chilli flakes, jalapeno and chilli oil.
4. Timbre @ The Arts House
Address: 1 Old Parliament Lane, #01-04 The Arts House, Singapore 179429
Tel: 6336-3386
Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 6pm to 1am, Friday and Saturday 6pm to 2am, Sunday 6pm to midnight
ST Food editor Ong Sor Fern recommends the Crispy Caramel Anchovies pizza: “It’s not a purist’s pizza but it’s good bar food.”
The pizza has a thin dough topped with umami anchovies, sweet pineapple, clean cucumber and crunchy ikan bilis, as well as loads of melted cheese.
She adds: “It’s just salty enough that you’ll happily gulp down beer and cider with it. It’s what I would call millennial bait. Teenager food gussied up a bit for working adults.”
5. Publico Ristorante
Address: 1 Nanson Rd, Singapore 238909
Tel: 6826-5040
Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 4pm to 11pm, Friday 4pm to midnight, Saturday 1pm to midnight, Sunday 11am to 11pm
The star pizza at this Italian restaurant is the Tartufata. It has mozzarella, porcini mushroom, smoked scamorza and truffle. It seduces with the enticing aroma of truffles but it’s the bold umami and cheesy flavours that win stomachs over.
6. Pizza Maru
Address: 1 Northpoint Drive, #B1-192/193, Northpoint City (Southwing), Singapore 768019
Tel: 6254-4307
Opening hours: 11:30am to 10pm
Address: 201 Victoria Street, #04-03/04, Bugis+, Singapore 188067
Tel: No telephone number
Opening hours: 11:30am to 10pm
The largest Korean pizza chain opened its first outlet late last year at Northpoint City, and followed up with another outlet at Bugis+ last month (April 2018).
Its popularity is bolstered by the fanciful, Insta-ready pizzas. One of their most popular-on-social-media items is the Mango Ocean Pizza (seafood with mango chunks on a green tea dough) but foodies are full of praise for the Real BBQ Chicago Pizza, with double mozzarella cheese, string cheese and cream cheese mousse and served with chicken leg bits.