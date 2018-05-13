6 places to go to for delicious pizzas

Without a doubt, you will get amazing pizzas in Italy.

But Best Of lists have regularly included Chicago, New York, and Brazil as places offering some of the best pizzas in the world. Which goes to show that the best pies are not necessarily found only in the land of the dish's origin.

Even in Singapore, you can find really good examples. Here are some favourites.

1. Blue Label Pizza & Wines



The Travis from Blue Label Pizza. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



Address: 28 Ann Siang Road, #B1-01, Singapore 069708

Tel: 9821-9362

Opening hours: Weekdays noon to 2pm, 6pm to midnight; Saturday 6pm to midnight

Believe the hype, the pizzas here are really good.

While the J-Dog (with pork sausage, bacon, pepperoni, jalapeño, and red sauce) is the most popular, the Travis Supreme is really good. The ground chuck, near-crispy sesame crust, and cheddar-bacon melt just worked together.

Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun is a fan of the Umami Bomb and Salmon Gravlax EBP.

The atmosphere adds to the allure - you enter the restaurant from a side alley, the decor is dark and intimate but unpretentious, and the service is amazing. It won’t be the cheapest place to grab a pizza, but it’ll be an experience.

2. Nipong Naepong



Ninae Pizza-Spinach from Nipong Naepong. PHOTO: NIPANG NAEPONG



Address: #01-16 JEM, 50 Jurong Gateway Road, Singapore 608549

Tel: 6262-4078

Opening hours: Weekdays 11am to 10pm, weekends 11am to 11pm

Surprisingly, this Korean noodle house has a non-traditional pizza that has earned the raves of millennial patrons.

The Ninae Pizza-Spinach is a hit with its simple combination of spinach and cherry tomatoes, with dollops of cream cheese and generous drizzles of honey on a paper-thin crust.

3. Pizza Express



Pollo Forza, from Pizza Express. PHOTO: PIZZA EXPRESS



Address: Scotts Square, #B1 08/09, 6 Scotts Road, Singapore 228209

Tel: 6538-0083

Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm

Address: 7 Fraser Street, #01-01/02, Duo Galleria, Singapore 189356

Tel: 6702-1514

Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm

Address: 251 Holland Avenue, Holland Village, Singapore 278981

Tel: 6463-0783

Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm

Address: 5 Straits View, #01-20/21, Marina One, Singapore 018935

Tel: 6581-9283

Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm

While Pizza Express is a popular option in London for students who go there for a cheap and familiar meal, in Singapore, the quality moves up a few notches.

There are a few good pizzas on the menu, but try the Pollo Froza. It has chicken with a healthy dose of spicy heat in the form of smoked chilli, dried chilli flakes, jalapeno and chilli oil.

4. Timbre @ The Arts House



Crispy Caramel Anchovies pizza from Timbre @ The Arts House. ST PHOTO: ONG SOR FERN



Address: 1 Old Parliament Lane, #01-04 The Arts House, Singapore 179429

Tel: 6336-3386

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 6pm to 1am, Friday and Saturday 6pm to 2am, Sunday 6pm to midnight

ST Food editor Ong Sor Fern recommends the Crispy Caramel Anchovies pizza: “It’s not a purist’s pizza but it’s good bar food.”

The pizza has a thin dough topped with umami anchovies, sweet pineapple, clean cucumber and crunchy ikan bilis, as well as loads of melted cheese.

She adds: “It’s just salty enough that you’ll happily gulp down beer and cider with it. It’s what I would call millennial bait. Teenager food gussied up a bit for working adults.”

5. Publico Ristorante



Tartufata pizza from Publico Ristronate. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



Address: 1 Nanson Rd, Singapore 238909

Tel: 6826-5040

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 4pm to 11pm, Friday 4pm to midnight, Saturday 1pm to midnight, Sunday 11am to 11pm

The star pizza at this Italian restaurant is the Tartufata. It has mozzarella, porcini mushroom, smoked scamorza and truffle. It seduces with the enticing aroma of truffles but it’s the bold umami and cheesy flavours that win stomachs over.

6. Pizza Maru

Address: 1 Northpoint Drive, #B1-192/193, Northpoint City (Southwing), Singapore 768019

Tel: 6254-4307

Opening hours: 11:30am to 10pm

Address: 201 Victoria Street, #04-03/04, Bugis+, Singapore 188067

Tel: No telephone number

Opening hours: 11:30am to 10pm

The largest Korean pizza chain opened its first outlet late last year at Northpoint City, and followed up with another outlet at Bugis+ last month (April 2018).

Its popularity is bolstered by the fanciful, Insta-ready pizzas. One of their most popular-on-social-media items is the Mango Ocean Pizza (seafood with mango chunks on a green tea dough) but foodies are full of praise for the Real BBQ Chicago Pizza, with double mozzarella cheese, string cheese and cream cheese mousse and served with chicken leg bits.