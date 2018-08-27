6 places to get comfort food for under $10

(THE NEW PAPER) - Who says you need a lot of money to be fed? Here are some comfort dishes under $10 that you can try.

Pan-fried Mixed Minced Meat and Seafood Dumplings, $9 for 10 pieces

Jing Hua Xiao Chi, 21 Neil Road (Tel: 6221-3060)

Dumplings (or guo tie) are an excellent quick meal, and pan-fried dumplings are often delicious because of the mix of crispy skin and juicy meat filling. The dumplings here are made with a thicker crust to give more bite, and the unconventional shape allows for crisper edges.

Fish Lor Mee, $4

Ah Ma Lor Mee, 328 Clementi Avenue 2 (Tel: 8288-0810)

Three generations have been serving this dish. The bowls of slippery egg noodles come with flaky, tender fish meat, crispy fried meatball, braised egg and pork belly doused in piping hot gravy.

Kway Chap, from $4

Joo Siah Bak Koot Teh, 349 Jurong East Avenue 1, 01-1215



PHOTO: JOO SIAH BAK KOOT TEH



While Joo Siah is popular for its peppery bak kut teh, its kway chap is gaining fans.

The key to the eatery's popularity is the silky noodles. When coupled with the aromatic stew, this is the ultimate comfort food.

Penang Laksa, from $4.80

Penang Seafood Restaurant, 32 Aljunied Road (Tel: 6841-3002)



PHOTO: PENANG SEAFOOD RESTAURANT



Nothing like a warm bowl of assam soup to lift the spirits - especially when there is 20 per cent off this dish till Sept 30. When you are there, also check out its la la (clams) Hokkien mee and char kway teow, both of which are also great mood boosters.

Chicken Curry, from $7.90

Rendezvous Restaurant Hock Lock Kee, 02-72 to 75/77/92 The Central (Tel: 6339-7508)



PHOTO: RENDEZVOUS RESTAURANT HOCK LOCK KEE



The chicken curry is one of many dishes here, but if you are cash-strapped and want some home-style food, order this and rice. If budget allows, you can order other stuff - such as beef rendang, sambal brinjal and sambal prawn - to add on.

Salted Egg Lotus Root, from $10.80

Uncle Leong Signatures, B1-21 Waterway Point(Tel: 6385-9989)



PHOTO: UNCLE LEONG SIGNATURES



This is slightly above our $10 limit but it is worth a mention as it is a popular dish.

The restaurant serves seafood but the fresh sliced lotus root with marinated flour and salted egg yolk is an addictive option.