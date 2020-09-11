6 mooncake flavours to enjoy this Mid-Autumn Festival

Whether you are still looking for the perfect mooncake to give to your family and friends or you are simply exploring different flavours, you’ll find the perfect box at the Mid-Autumn Festival event held by Singapore Press Holdings’ wholly-owned subsidiary Sphere Exhibits.

Here are the brands and flavours to look out for in the event, which runs till Sept 30 at Novena Square (#01-35):



Have a bite of the World's Strongest Truffle Mooncakes. PHOTO: AROMA TRUFFLE



Make it an impressive gift

Aroma Truffle is going beyond potato chips this season with its World’s Strongest Truffle Mooncakes. Its durian mooncakes, filled with 100 per cent pure Musang King durian pulp, are infused with premium Black Winter Truffles from Spoleto, Italy. You can expect a creamy and mildly savoury taste in every bite.

Nuts over mooncake

Bite into Black Sesame with Taro mooncakes from Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, filled with a rich, nutty and roasted flavour tempered with the mild sweetness of taro. Each mooncake is added in with lotus seeds and cashew nuts for additional texture. Those who enjoy the heady aroma of roasted black sesame will find this flavour an unforgettable treat.



Get flavour and texture in your mooncake with Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore's collection. PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, SINGAPORE



Nothing beats the classics

Yan Ting at The St. Regis Singapore bakes its intricately handcrafted mooncakes to golden perfection. Get the fan-favourite White Lotus Paste, which is available in many variations: Single Yolk, Double Yolk, and Reduced Sugar with Macadamia.



Indulge in the intricately handcrafted mooncakes of The St. Regis Singapore. PHOTO: THE ST. REGIS SINGAPORE



The Assorted Traditional Baked Mooncakes Premium Gift Set features these classic mooncakes, as well as an elegant teapot set and premium grade pu-erh tea.

Stay golden



Sink your teeth in Bread Garden's Signature Golden Emerald mooncakes. PHOTO: BREAD GARDEN



Bread Garden's Signature Golden Emerald satisfies your palate with contrasting degrees of texture and flavor. Its low sugar velvety lotus, lovely pandan aroma and alluring granular salted egg alleviate it to a true masterpiece. The elegant presentation in a two-tier Changi Jewel-inspired treasure box will definitely bring on smiles.

The following mooncakes are also available from Sphere Exhibits and DaBaoNow SG’s virtual Mid-Autumn Festival event at www.dabaonow.com.sg/maf2020, till Sept 30. Here are our top picks:

Signature flavours



Try all the delicious flavours that Mandarin Orchard Singapore has to offer. PHOTO: MANDARIN ORCHARD SINGAPORE



Mandarin Orchard Singapore’s mooncake collection offers something for everyone. Try all the delicious flavours including Mixed Nuts and Jamón Ibérico Baked Mooncake, Red Wine Cranberry with Japanese Yuzu and Lemongrass Snow Skin Mooncake and more.

Deluxe durian

Indulge in tcc - The Connoisseur Concerto’s D’Luxe Mao Shan Wang Durian Mooncake, which is the art boutique cafe’s seasonal offering of smooth snow skin mooncakes filled with rich and velvety Mao Shan Wang Durian.



Enjoy durian in your mooncakes? Don't miss tcc's D’Luxe Mao Shan Wang Durian Mooncake. PHOTO: THE CONNOISSEUR CONCERTO



The D’VINE Collection, which is tcc’s mini snow skin mooncakes with a mix of alcohol and fruity flavours, is also an indulgent treat.