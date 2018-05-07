2 Big Macs a day for 46 years: American man eats his 30,000th signature McDonald's burger

Most people have fast food as an indulgence, perhaps, but for one American man, who ate his 30,000th Big Mac last week, "I'm lovin' it" does not even come close in describing his burger obsession.

Mr Donald Gorske already set a Guinness World Record for most Big Macs consumed on Aug 24, 2016.

He had eaten 28,788 Big Macs then.

On Sunday (May 6), Mr Gorske, 64, told the New York Post that he had eaten his 30,000th Big Mac two days before.

He has reportedly been eating the McDonald's burgers twice a day for the past 46 years.

"I love the patties, I love the sauce, I can't get enough of it," said the Wisconsin native.

The retired prison guard added that he hoped to get to 40,000, which would take him another 14 years.

The Big Mac was introduced in 1968 and features two all-beef patties on sesame seed buns with cheese, pickles, onions and special sauce.

Mr Gorske keeps receipts to prove his burger bites, and began eating them regularly since 1972.

He weighs just 86kg and says he is "healthy as a horse".

He was featured in 2004 fast-food documentary Super Size Me, and has written a book called 22,477 Big Macs (2008).

According to News.com.au, he has gone only eight days without consuming a Big Mac in the past 44 years.

He had to do double shifts at his former job at Waupon Prison and could not get his hands on the burgers.

"You can't take Big Macs in front of the inmates," he said.

He stressed that he did not suffer from a disorder, and said his hobby did not affect his health.

"Eating Big Macs is what I love," he said.