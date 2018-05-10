11 ways to count your calories, and save your diet, when eating out

(SHAPE SINGAPORE) - One of the challenges when it comes to dieting is the dilemma of sticking to your meal plans or saying “yes” to your friends’ invitation to eat out. After all, you do not want to be the party pooper whenever your friends gather over a meal.

While it is true that eating out can easily derail your diet and set you way over your calorie intake, it does not always have to be the case.

Here are 11 ways for you to enjoy a meal out without ruining your diet.

1. Look up the menu in advance

You can easily access the menus of many restaurants online. This is a great way for you to check out what the restaurant has to offer before you get there. Aside from making sure the place serves healthy options, you can also pre-plan what you are going to order. It is easier to make a healthier choice when you have more time to think about it.

2. Read the food descriptions

The descriptions of the food items on the menu are very telling. Anything described as “crispy”, “creamy” and “buttery” probably will not do your waistline any good. Instead, look out for words such as “grilled”, “boiled” and “baked”. As long as you pay close attention to what is on the menu, you will be able to look past your temptations and make more informed choices.

3. Customise your order

Do not be afraid to change your order to make it healthier. Most eateries will be more than happy to assist you in getting your perfect healthy order. Ask for more portions of vegetables, swop your sides for fruit and greens or less salt.

4. Make an appetiser your main

Many restaurants serve appetisers such as pasta salads or sweet potato bites, which can easily be turned into a satisfying and filling main.

They will help you exercise portion control and there are always plenty of vegetable-based options available.

Steer clear of the deep-fried and cheesy ones and you are good to go. If you’re famished, doubling on the appetiser will still be able to keep your portion in check.

5. Request for condiments on the side

Some restaurants tend to go overboard when it comes to the seasoning and sauce. While the best way is to avoid condiments altogether, you can also ask for them to be served separately so that you can control how much goes into your food. Tip: Use the “fork-dip” method where you dip your fork into the sauce to ensure you are not getting too much of it.

6. Skip the fancy beverages

While all the colourful beverages may look and sound appealing, they are often syrupy and loaded with empty calories. Also, they do little to quench your thirst. Instead, ask for plain water and sip it throughout your meal. Water will also fill you up to ensure that you do not overeat.

7. Ask for a seat away from the kitchen

You really do not need to be taking in the aroma of the aesthetically-pleasing foods that are constantly coming out of the kitchen. This may make it tempting to change your order to something less healthy.

8. Pick the right ambience

Lighting and music may affect your mood for food. A US study published in the journal of Psychological Reports found that after making over a fast-food restaurant with softer music and lightning, it led diners to consume 175 fewer calories while enjoying the food more. While it did not change what they ordered, they ate 18 per cent less. So opting for a restaurant with a more relaxed environment may help you with portion control.

9. Sit in front of a mirror

By watching yourself eat, it will make you more conscious about what you are putting into your body. According to a study published in the Journal of Association for Consumer Research on 185 undergraduates, those who ate a chocolate cake in the presence of a mirror found it less enjoyable. It suggests that being able to see yourself eat may make you find unhealthy foods less desirable.

10. Eat well before dining out

Have a filling meal before eating out to ensure you are not starving while you are ordering. It is harder to make healthy choices when you are famished.

11. Say no to the dessert

If it is not the hardest part about eating out – resisting the mouth-watering, decadent chocolate lava cake or that triple-scoop sundae with all your favourite flavours. If you have gone so far to ensure that your meal is healthy, this can be the deal-breaker if you cave in.

Give it a miss and, if you really must satisfy that sweet tooth, go for a small portion of low-fat frozen or Greek yogurt on the way home. You will not regret this.