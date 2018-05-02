10 value-for-money set lunch deals at fine dining outlets that won't burn a hole in your pocket

(SINGAPORE) - When your budget is tight but you still want to indulge, the solution is to hunt down deals. Thankfully, there are good lunch deals, and many are located in town.
With “cheap” being relative, remember that these are not your $1-chicken-rice type places, but value-for-money finds in fancy-ish places that you might want to check out when it’s pay day.
Here are 10 places we like.
1. Origin Grill
Where: Lobby Level, Shangri-la Hotel, Singapore, Tower Wing, 22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350
Tel: 6213-4959
Lunch hours: Noon to 2.30pm
Deal: 3-course meal $34, (with one appetiser, main course and dessert) and 4-course at $45 (choice of two appetisers, one main course and one dessert).
Origin Grill’s chef de cuisine Heidi Flanagan favours unique and quality-driven ingredients, and the lunch offerings are no different. Some must-try on the set lunch menu include a classic grilled sea bass fillet, and the flavourful Williams River cross bred Wagyu Flank steak.
2. Yan
Where: 1 Saint Andrew’s Road, #05-02 National Gallery Singapore, Singapore 178957
Tel: 6384-5585
Lunch hours: 11.30am to 2.30pm
Deal: 5-course set lunch $38, minimum two to eat
Classic Cantonese food is always a good option, and Yan offers two set menus, both including the dim sum trip platter.
3. FOC Pim Pam
Where: 442 Orchard Road #01-29, Singapore 238879
Tel: 6100-4242
Lunch hours: Noon to 3pm
Deal: One tapas and one main for $25; one snack from the bodega, tapa, main and dessert at $35.
FOC Pim Pam is always good for a relaxing lunch with a few friends. Although alcohol is not included in the set menus, you might be tempted because the bar here has the largest collection of sherries in Southeast Asia.
4. Publico Ristorante
Where: 1 Nanson Road, Level 1, InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay, Singapore 238909
Tel: 6826-5040
Lunch hours: Friday and Saturday, noon to 3pm
Deal: 2-course menu at $30, 3-course menu at $35
Publico Ristorante has just launched its lunch service and decided to offer a set menu that includes its popular pizzas (the Tartufata is excellent) and pastas.
5. Porta
Where: 1 Unity St, Park Hotel Clarke Quay, Singapore 237983
Tel: 6593-8855
Lunch hours: Weekdays noon to 2.30pm
Deal: 2-course meal at $18, 3-course at $22, weekdays only
Porta has one of the most affordable lunch deals in its area. The menu here is modern European, and you’ll be able to order items such as Smoked Trout; Confit Chicken Leg, and Vanilla Panna Cotta.
6. Stellar at 1-Altitude
Where: Level 62, 1 Raffles Place, Singapore 048616
Tel: 6438-0410
Lunch hours: Weekdays noon to 2pm
Deal: 2-course at $38, 3-course at $48, and 4-course at $58
The view from Stellar at 1-Altitude is, well, stellar. The dishes available in the set menus change monthly, but you can expect quintessential progressive Australian cuisine.
7. The Clifford Pier, The Fullerton Bay Hotel
Where: 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326
Tel: 6877-8911
Lunch hours: Weekdays 11.30 a,mm to 2.30 p.m.
Deal: 2-course meal $35, 3-course $38
Eating heritage dishes at a heritage site is a fun experience, especially if that meal is a good value. The menus includes dishes such as Soy-braised Pork Jowl, and Caramelised Jackfruit Spring Rolls.
8. Coffee Lounge, Goodwood Park Hotel
Where: 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221
Tel: 6730-1746
Lunch hours: Noon to 2.30pm
Deal: Design Your Own Local Degustation Set Menu, 3-course $29; 4-course $33
This popular promotion has been going on since 2007, and now, there are new dishes to try out, such as pork satay, Hokkien black noodles and tahu telur. And when you’re done with your mains, you can try the dessert buffet.
9. Ellenborough Market Cafe, Swissotel Merchant Court Singapore
Where: 20 Merchant Road, Singapore 058281
Tel: 6239-1848
Lunch hours: Noon to 2.30pm
Deal: One-Plate Lunch Buffet, $18
If you’re good at balancing your food, the One-Plate Lunch Buffet is ideal for you. Just stack your food as high as you can with items such as kueh pie tie, ayam buah keluak, and babi pongteh, and just hope that nothing spills. For $4 more, you’ll also invited to raid the dessert spread for unlimited servings of desserts.
10. Lotus Kitchen
Where: #01-01/02, Chinatown Point, 133 New Bridge Road, Singapore 059413
Tel: 6538-1068
Lunch hours: 11.30am to 3pm
Deal: Ramen, dim sum and free flow of tea at $10.70
Even vegetarians can enjoy a wallet-friendly set meal. At Lotus Kitchen, you can order any bowl of ramen (usually $6.80) and just top up $3.90 for a dim sum (such as steamed beancurd roll, fried carrot cake or crystal vegetable dumpling) and free flow of Chinese tea. The curry ramen is highly recommended.