10 value-for-money set lunch deals at fine dining outlets that won't burn a hole in your pocket

(SINGAPORE) - When your budget is tight but you still want to indulge, the solution is to hunt down deals. Thankfully, there are good lunch deals, and many are located in town.

With “cheap” being relative, remember that these are not your $1-chicken-rice type places, but value-for-money finds in fancy-ish places that you might want to check out when it’s pay day.

Here are 10 places we like.

1. Origin Grill



PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA HOTEL SINGAPORE



Where: Lobby Level, Shangri-la Hotel, Singapore, Tower Wing, 22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350

Tel: 6213-4959

Lunch hours: Noon to 2.30pm

Deal: 3-course meal $34, (with one appetiser, main course and dessert) and 4-course at $45 (choice of two appetisers, one main course and one dessert).

Origin Grill’s chef de cuisine Heidi Flanagan favours unique and quality-driven ingredients, and the lunch offerings are no different. Some must-try on the set lunch menu include a classic grilled sea bass fillet, and the flavourful Williams River cross bred Wagyu Flank steak.

2. Yan



PHOTO: YAN



Where: 1 Saint Andrew’s Road, #05-02 National Gallery Singapore, Singapore 178957

Tel: 6384-5585

Lunch hours: 11.30am to 2.30pm

Deal: 5-course set lunch $38, minimum two to eat

Classic Cantonese food is always a good option, and Yan offers two set menus, both including the dim sum trip platter.

3. FOC Pim Pam



PHOTO: FOC PIM PAM



Where: 442 Orchard Road #01-29, Singapore 238879

Tel: 6100-4242

Lunch hours: Noon to 3pm

Deal: One tapas and one main for $25; one snack from the bodega, tapa, main and dessert at $35.

FOC Pim Pam is always good for a relaxing lunch with a few friends. Although alcohol is not included in the set menus, you might be tempted because the bar here has the largest collection of sherries in Southeast Asia.

4. Publico Ristorante



PHOTO: INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE ROBERTSON QUAY



Where: 1 Nanson Road, Level 1, InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay, Singapore 238909

Tel: 6826-5040

Lunch hours: Friday and Saturday, noon to 3pm

Deal: 2-course menu at $30, 3-course menu at $35

Publico Ristorante has just launched its lunch service and decided to offer a set menu that includes its popular pizzas (the Tartufata is excellent) and pastas.

5. Porta



PHOTO: PARK HOTEL CLARK QUAY



Where: 1 Unity St, Park Hotel Clarke Quay, Singapore 237983

Tel: 6593-8855

Lunch hours: Weekdays noon to 2.30pm

Deal: 2-course meal at $18, 3-course at $22, weekdays only

Porta has one of the most affordable lunch deals in its area. The menu here is modern European, and you’ll be able to order items such as Smoked Trout; Confit Chicken Leg, and Vanilla Panna Cotta.

6. Stellar at 1-Altitude



PHOTO: 1 GROUP



Where: Level 62, 1 Raffles Place, Singapore 048616

Tel: 6438-0410

Lunch hours: Weekdays noon to 2pm

Deal: 2-course at $38, 3-course at $48, and 4-course at $58

The view from Stellar at 1-Altitude is, well, stellar. The dishes available in the set menus change monthly, but you can expect quintessential progressive Australian cuisine.

7. The Clifford Pier, The Fullerton Bay Hotel



PHOTO: THE FULLERTON BAY HOTEL



Where: 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326

Tel: 6877-8911

Lunch hours: Weekdays 11.30 a,mm to 2.30 p.m.

Deal: 2-course meal $35, 3-course $38

Eating heritage dishes at a heritage site is a fun experience, especially if that meal is a good value. The menus includes dishes such as Soy-braised Pork Jowl, and Caramelised Jackfruit Spring Rolls.

8. Coffee Lounge, Goodwood Park Hotel



PHOTO: GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL COFFEE LOUNGE



Where: 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221

Tel: 6730-1746

Lunch hours: Noon to 2.30pm

Deal: Design Your Own Local Degustation Set Menu, 3-course $29; 4-course $33

This popular promotion has been going on since 2007, and now, there are new dishes to try out, such as pork satay, Hokkien black noodles and tahu telur. And when you’re done with your mains, you can try the dessert buffet.

9. Ellenborough Market Cafe, Swissotel Merchant Court Singapore



PHOTO: SWISSOTEL MERCHANT COURT



Where: 20 Merchant Road, Singapore 058281

Tel: 6239-1848

Lunch hours: Noon to 2.30pm

Deal: One-Plate Lunch Buffet, $18

If you’re good at balancing your food, the One-Plate Lunch Buffet is ideal for you. Just stack your food as high as you can with items such as kueh pie tie, ayam buah keluak, and babi pongteh, and just hope that nothing spills. For $4 more, you’ll also invited to raid the dessert spread for unlimited servings of desserts.

10. Lotus Kitchen



PHOTO: LOTUS KITCHEN



Where: #01-01/02, Chinatown Point, 133 New Bridge Road, Singapore 059413

Tel: 6538-1068

Lunch hours: 11.30am to 3pm

Deal: Ramen, dim sum and free flow of tea at $10.70

Even vegetarians can enjoy a wallet-friendly set meal. At Lotus Kitchen, you can order any bowl of ramen (usually $6.80) and just top up $3.90 for a dim sum (such as steamed beancurd roll, fried carrot cake or crystal vegetable dumpling) and free flow of Chinese tea. The curry ramen is highly recommended.