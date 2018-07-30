10 ST subscribers can win a pasta making workshop and 3-course lunch at Grissini

SINGAPORE - You may have heard of ravioli but do you know about fagotelli?

Straits Times subscribers can try making this Italian dish, a filled pasta parcel similar to ravioli, at a workshop with Italian grill restaurant Grissini's chef David Toh.

Ten lucky Straits Times subscribers will each win a pair of passes to the workshop, to be followed by a three-course meal at the restaurant. This workshop and lunch for two - worth $250 per person - will be held at the restaurant at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel on Aug 25 at 10.30am. The contest opens on Aug 1, 6am and the deadline for entries is Aug 15, 11.59pm.

Chef David said: "The fagotelli pasta is an fascinating Italian dish. It is not difficult to attempt and the filling can be adapted according to each person's liking."

After the class, readers will get the chance to sample their pasta creation as well as other offerings from Grissini's new menu.

The lunch menu includes Caprese salad for starters, which is milk buffalo mozzarella served with beef heart tomato, Sicilian extra virgin olive oil Primo DOP, pine nuts, basil oil and balsamic.

The main course features pollastrino, Tuscan-style, farm-fed baby spring chicken topped with scamorza cheese, potato novella, baby carrots, taggiasche olive and salsa verde.



Fagotelli pasta. PHOTO: GRAND COPTHORNE WATERFRONT HOTEL SINGAPORE



And for dessert, savour the Amalfi crostata, a tart filled with vanilla custard cream, amarene cherries soaked in kirsch liqueur and icing sugar.



Caprese. PHOTO: GRAND COPTHORNE WATERFRONT HOTEL SINGAPORE



These dishes were specially chosen by Chef David as they reflect Grissini's concept, style and quality, he said.



Pollastrino. PHOTO: GRAND COPTHORNE WATERFRONT HOTEL SINGAPORE



The contest begins on Aug 1 and ends on Aug 15.



Amalfi crostata. PHOTO: GRAND COPTHORNE WATERFRONT HOTEL SINGAPORE



