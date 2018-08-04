1 Fourth Violet Oon eatery

Violet Oon (above) is opening a fourth restaurant in mid-October at Ion Orchard. Called Violet Oon Singapore, the 2,700 sq ft space will serve food from colonial times.

2 Stepping up cyber security

After the recent cyber attack on SingHealth, 11 critical services sectors have been told to tighten their cyber-security regime. The Government also lifted the pause that was imposed on new Smart Nation projects after the data breach.



ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Today's by-election in a Selangor state seatis a battle between ruling alliance Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Umno. The ballot may yield clues on whether Malay voters in the Sungai Kandis constituency will stick with PH member Parti Keadilan Rakyat, led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (above), or if there will be a significant migration towards Umno.

4 Keppel Corp turns 50

Keppel Corporation is a sterling example of a successful government-linked company run completely on a commercial basis, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said as Keppel marked its 50th anniversary.

India has seen a spate of horrific sexual crimes against children, prompting the authorities and institutions to find ways to educate and keep them safe.

6 Questions on cyber attack

For Monday's parliamentary sitting, MPs have filed a record 19 questions on the recent cyber attack that hit SingHealth.

7 Church warns of scam

Scammers have impersonated key clergy and sent e-mails pretending to be the Archbishop and the Chancellor. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore is warning church members to be wary of "improbable requests" from priests e-mailing to ask for large donations.

8 A rethink of privacy issues

With cyber attacks on the rise, 2018 is a bad year for privacy, but it can take a good turn if it sparks a rethink of privacy issues so it becomes everyone's problem, says law professor Simon Chesterman.

Gaming stalwart Genting Singapore reported a 24 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to $177.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, lifted partly by other operating income and the savings from having redeemed its $2.3 billion, 5.125 per cent perpetual subordinated capital securities.

National Under-23 midfielder Saifullah Akbar will leave for Spain on Tuesday for a 10-day trial with the reserve team of Spanish second-division club Tenerife. The 19-year-old's stint is facilitated by LaLiga's Singapore office and his agent, Ash Hashim.

VIDEO

ST Sessions

Singer-songwriter Jasmine Sokko's electronic tunes have gained millions of listens globally on Spotify. The 22-year-old Singapore Management University undergraduate talks about her stage persona and making music in the digital age. http://str.sg/jsokko

VIDEO

A parent to her siblings

When Ms Aliyah Fathin Sirajul Islam was 16, she had to juggle her O levels while caring for her three siblings as her family was going through a rough patch. It taught her the importance of being close to her loved ones. The undergraduate shares her story in our Generation Grit series. http://str.sg/odQ7