Food truck lunch treats for SPH subscribers

Hungry in the city? Fret not.

A food truck will be giving out free lunches to Singapore Press Holdings' direct subscribers this week.

The SPH Rewards food truck will park at a different location each day from 11am to 2pm. It will be at One Raffles Place tomorrow, Junction 8 on Wednesday and Bugis+ on Thursday.

Direct subscribers - those who subscribe to Singapore Press Holdings' publications directly and not through a newspaper vendor - can collect a free lunch box by showing vendors the food truck deal in the SPH Rewards app.

They can also "follow" the SPH Rewards page on Facebook and upload a photo of the event with the hashtag #SPHREWARDSYOU - and show the photo to the vendors - to get a free chocolate brownie from Sweetest Moments.

The food truck will park in front of UOB Building at One Raffles Place tomorrow and offer lunch boxes with Wafuken's signature sous vide chicken breast served with furikake brown rice.

On Wednesday, the truck will be in front of Toast Box at Junction 8. It will serve food by Best Food Caterer - Casuarina Curry, comprising briyani rice with homemade sambal chicken, sambal egg and brinjal pachadi.

On the last day, the truck will be at Bugis+ in front of Uniqlo and offer Mum's Kitchen's curry chicken with potatoes, stir-fried seasonal greens with wolf berries, cereal beancurd and homemade prawn and chicken wu xiang (Mandarin for "five-spiced") with rice.

Non-subscribers can subscribe to SPH's news publications on the spot. They can also try their luck at a spin-the-wheel game and stand a chance to win healthy snacks from Brilliant Connect, facial masks, vouchers, and SPH Rewards umbrellas and electric fans.

Each person is entitled to one lunch box and one chance at the spin-the-wheel game, both on a first-come, first-served basis.

For food safety reasons, all the food should be eaten by 2.30pm on the same day.