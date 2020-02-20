Food Picks Ep 10: Da Long Yi's hotpot restaurant in Orchard Central

2:56 mins

Synopsis: This is the best of the food recommendations The Straits Times has talked about and is out on alternate Wednesdays.

Host Melissa Sim chats with food critic Wong Ah Yoke about Da Long Yi, a mid-priced hotpot restaurant which opens till 6am daily and is located at Orchard Central.

Wong recommends its non-spicy soups such as mushroom and tomato, that taste natural and delicious from start to finish.

These food items continue to be sold. Read Wong's original food review.

Produced by: Melissa Sim & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Penelope Lee

