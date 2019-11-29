Food Picks

TROMPE L'OEIL TRIUMPHS

The shell looks exactly like the kind for kueh pie tee. I bite into it but instead of pastry, it's made of caramelised white chocolate. The shell snaps beautifully. Then I taste cherry puree, minty cake and tiny cubes of pineapple tossed with basil and passion fruit. A riot of what sounds like discordant flavours somehow works perfectly together.

"When does the collaboration end?" I ask chef Kenneth Seah of Kki and chef Willin Low of Roketto Izakaya. "Nov 29," they say in unison.

"No guys. You gotta extend it."

They are doing just that.

The sweet collaboration between Roketto and Kki will now run until Dec 4, which gives you more time to go try the intricate desserts they have come up with.

Pie Ti ($15 for three, right) is one of three offerings, and it is my favourite one.

Trust me when I say it is so difficult to choose one, so please order all three.

Ondeh Ondeh ($10) is almost my favourite and would have been if the sweetness had been taken down a notch. But how can I not like a white chocolate shell tinted pandan green, with flecks of coconut like the real thing? Inside, there is white chocolate pandan mousse and then a heart of Okinawan black sugar. The whole thing makes my heart go pitter patter.

For social media, you must order Jagung ($12, above right), which looks like a section of corn on the cob. Chef Seah used real corn and food grade silicone to make a mould for this dessert.

After the richness of the other two, you will appreciate the light, sweet corn ice-cream and lychee core. Let the dessert thaw out a little, you'll better appreciate the flavours.

I know you will have no problem doing that because you will be busy taking photos of this stunning dessert, sandwiched between two tiny sable cookies.

There are three new savoury offerings at Roketto too. Orh Luah Spaghetti ($20) is my favourite because who does not like plump oysters with egg and chilli served over pasta?

Tandoori Lamb Balls With Butter Chicken Sauce ($12) is dangerously easy to pop pop pop non-stop. And could I please order a box of chef Low's scallop dumplings? Instead of minced fish enveloped in stretchy skin made of more fish, there is a fat scallop inside each dumpling for Scallop Her Kiao Noodles With Spicy Peanut Butter ($9.80). That sauce is made with Marmite peanut butter, my favourite food discovery this year.

But before Dec 4, go have dessert. If you missed the delicate cakes from Kki, which started out in Ann Siang Hill and moved to the School of the Arts before closing, you will not want to miss these.

If you are new to Kki, you will want a preview of chef Seah's talent.

He's opening a dessert restaurant next year. Watch this space.

WHERE: Roketto Izakaya, Relish at Frasers Tower, 02-12/13 Frasers Tower, 182 Cecil Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar TEL: 6904-5458 OPEN: 6 to 11pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays) INFO: www.facebook.com/RelishFrasers



PHOTOS: TAN HSUEH YUN



THE PERFECT BOWL

Every time I think I have found the perfect bak chor mee, my friend L tells me of another stellar bowl he has unearthed.

So one morning, together with another friend, we have breakfast at Jin Xi Lai, a stall in a Veerasamy Road coffee shop.

Oh. I know I have found my perfect bowl.

Of course, what's perfect to me may not be perfect to everybody else. Such are the intricacies and nuances of bak chor mee.

I love the al dente mee kia at this stall. The extra black vinegar and chilli make my tongue tingle. Prices are $3, $4 and $5. If you order the $4 and $5 bowls, the noodles are served separately from the minced pork, sliced pork, fishballs and fishcake (above). I urge you to do that.

Also, I know this sounds outrageous, don't bother heaping lardons on the noodles. They are stale. Save your calories for something else.

May I suggest liver? Thick slices of pig liver, tinged with pink inside and out, are worth splurging on. You can get an entire bowl of it for $4 or $5. Although you get a couple of slices with the noodles, they are never enough.

I would also add a couple of meat balls for 70 cents each or $2 for three. They are factory made but what perfection they are. Pork with a hidden cache of less finely ground meat inside.

The search for perfect bak chor mee has ended for me, I think.

WHERE: Jin Xi Lai (Mui Siong) Minced Meat Noodle, Block 638 Veerasamy Road MRT: Jalan Besar OPEN: 7.30am to 2.30pm daily



PHOTO: TAN HSUEH YUN



LOGICALLY SPEAKING...

You would think a pizza place would get the classic Margherita absolutely right. What more a pizza place with a serious looking pizza oven that turns out puffy, blistered pies.

But you'd be wrong.

At the Japanese-Italian Trattoria Pizzeria Logic, the Margherita D.O.C. ($26) with buffalo mozzarella instead of garden variety cheese, is floppy and wet. Unforgivable sins.

I would just give it a miss and focus on the white pizzas. The Burro E Acciughe ($18, above), with mozzarella, butter, anchovies, garlic and basil, is terrific. The bite of garlic and the umami of anchovies make this pie great. Also, it does not flop. And this is the pizza I will go back to Logic for.

Plus two other non-pizza offerings. One is the beef tongue bollito ($22), thickish but tender slices in a clear broth. It comes with two sauces - tomato and salsa verde. The latter is better although it could do with a whack more acid.

Among the pastas, the Paccheri ($22) is excellent, mostly because it is devoid of bells and whistles. Meatballs. Juicy spare ribs. Parmigiano Reggiano. Tomato sauce. Pasta.

What else do you need?

Okay. A Margherita that does not flop.

WHERE: Trattoria Pizzeria Logic, 20 Craig Road, 01-03 MRT: Tanjong Pagar OPEN: Noon to 3pm, 6 to 11pm (Monday to Saturday), Noon to 3pm, 6 to 10pm (Sundays and public holidays) TEL: 6226-2250 INFO: www.pizzalogic-sg.com



PHOTO: TAN HSUEH YUN



REAL GOOD FOOD

Real Food is just the sort of restaurant I love to hate. It's so earnest. It serves vegetarian food and has many vegan offerings, things made with millet and beets, and lattes made without coffee.

Why is it called Real Food? You mean the food mere mortals like me eat is not real?

Cue epic eye-rolling.

But they roll back down when I bite into a Veggie Omelette ($10.80), filled with zucchini, bell peppers, carrot and mushrooms, among other goodies. There is a small green salad on the side and a slice of cheese toast. I finish the entire plate, plus the little cup of housemade baked beans ($3) and wonder how I am able to eat a vegetarian lunch with such gusto.

Then, as if that is not enough of an outrage, I go back. Mainly because on social media, people are urging me to go have the dumplings.

Just so you know, I am saying this almost against my will. The dumplings are gorgeous. I can see why my friend has to have two orders each time she goes.

The dumplings ($10.80, above) can be steamed or fried. I choose steamed and get eight of them, with the silkiest skin. They are filled with some sort of soya product that mimics meat, and mushrooms. After pulling apart a couple of dumplings to try and make out the filling, I give up and just enjoy them. The drizzle of sesame oil and tamari amps up the umami.

Fruit Rojak ($7.50) is vibrant and tangy, the shower of crushed peanuts topping chunks of apple, cucumber, bangkwang, mango, pineapple and guava.

I take a bite, I swoon. And I make plans to go back.

WHERE: Real Food, 01-06/07 Oasia Hotel, 8 Sinaran Drive MRT: Novena TEL: 9138-0141 OPEN: 8.30am to 9pm daily