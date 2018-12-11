Fleetwood Mac's Buckingham settles lawsuit with bandmates

LOS ANGELES • He was upset that he would be deprived of US$27 million (S$37 million) in earnings after he was axed from a Fleetwood Mac tour.

Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham sued his former bandmates, but he said they have settled the lawsuit.

The 69-year-old, a key member of the British-American band with hits such as Don't Stop and Go Your Own Way, did not disclose the terms of any settlement agreement, but expressed little hope of rejoining Fleetwood Mac. "I'm pretty much figuring that I won't," he told CBS News.

He filed the civil lawsuit in October in Los Angeles, accusing other members of the band of breach of contract.

He said the dispute stemmed from a clash between the planned 2018/19 Fleetwood Mac tour and his wishes to play some solo dates.

The settlement was reached a couple of weeks ago, Buckingham told CBS News. "We've all signed off on something," he said.

Fleetwood Mac, which first formed in 1967, have been plagued by behind-the-scenes romantic and creative tensions among the members and a shifting line-up over the years.

REUTERS