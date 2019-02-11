Five time-out mistakes

When children misbehave, parents often get mad. They may scream, shout or spank them.

Others may ask their children to sit in a corner for a while. This strategy, known as time out, is the deliberate removal of adult attention as a consequence for a misbehaviour, said Ms Cheryl Ong, a senior psychologist at the child development unit at National University Hospital.

It is most appropriate for children aged three to 12, she said. Time out interrupts the inappropriate behaviour, removes attention from the child and gives everyone involved a chance to calm down. It also models respectful behaviour.

It sounds effective, but some parents struggle with it and end up more stressed than before. Ms Ong points out five mistakes that parents often make when using time out.

1. CALLING IT THE NAUGHTY CHAIR



PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Choose a corner or a chair in a safe and quiet room for time out. But do not label it negatively, for instance, calling it the naughty chair or corner, as it may backfire. Children may thus resist time out even more because it has an impact on the way they perceive themselves.

Two alternatives to time out Using natural or logical consequences For example, if the child does not follow the time limit set by his parents for watching television, the logical consequence can be that he loses his television time the next day. Also, if the child is using a pair of scissors to cut something he is not supposed to, simply remove the pair of scissors and disallow him using it on his own. Removing privileges For example, if an older child refuses to practise time out, you can prolong the time-out period by a minute. For the final warning, he can be told that if he still does not do it, he will lose his television privileges for the week.

Emphasise to your child that one of the goals of time out is for him to learn to calm down.

2. SURPRISE, IT'S TIME OUT

When your child is calm, tell him that time out will be used as a consequence for specific sets of behaviour, such as refusal to follow the rules.

Describe where the time out will be and how long it will last. Then, practise doing it with your child.

3. FORGETTING TO KEEP TIME

The optimal duration for time out is the child's age in minutes, up to five minutes, from the time the child has calmed down. Research has shown that five minutes is as effective as longer periods of time.

4. SCOLDING OR STARING AT YOUR CHILD DURING TIME OUT

Children will often protest against time out by screaming, banging or throwing things and parents usually find it hard to ignore such behaviour.

However, they should avoid talking to or looking at the child during time out.

The child is simply testing whether his parents will enforce time out. After some time, he will learn to calm down more quickly during time out.

5. HAVING NO BACK-UP PLAN

What you can do is identify a chair in a quiet room or corner for time out. Children should then be told that a room will be used as a back-up if they get out of the chair more than once.

When the child resists sitting in the chair, tell him: "If you don't sit in the time-out chair to calm down, you will have to go to the time-out room."

For younger children, parents may need to walk them to the time-out spot.

Six ways to cope with stress

Parenting is invariably stressful. To minimise the strain, parents need to recognise, prevent and manage the causes of emotional pain, said experts.

1. ACKNOWLEDGE THE STRESSORS OF PARENTING

Ms Cheryl Ong, a senior psychologist at the child development unit at National University Hospital, said stressful situations can be a good opportunity for parents to show their child it is okay to acknowledge negative emotions and show how to deal with them.

For instance, a parent can say: "Mummy is feeling stressed because I don't know what to do with you right now. I'm going to walk away and calm down first."

2. BUILD A POSITIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH YOUR CHILD

It is difficult to deal with the daily grind of parenting when a relationship is fraught. Instead, take time to play and enjoy each other's company, said Ms Ong.

Praise your child and look for his personal strengths. Accept him for who he is. Understand what is expected at his stage of development, moderate your expectations and have faith that he will grow up.

3 SET ROUTINES AND RULES

Parenting becomes more stressful when children do not know what to expect and are dependent on their parents for what to do all the time, said Ms Ong.

Morning and sleep routines and rules are ways to provide structure, thus reducing the need for repeated verbal instructions, she said.

Limit the number of rules to only the most important ones so that you can be consistent.

4. GET HELP

It is normal and healthy for parents to have time for themselves. This makes it necessary to form support systems to help with the children. This is especially important in homes where there is one main caregiver and when children are young and have greater needs, said Ms Ong.

Having someone you can trust to take over at times is essential, be it a spouse, grandparent, friend, school teacher or caregiver.

Parents also underestimate how the state of their marital relationship affects their children, she said.

"Children are typically the top source of stress in a marital relationship and taking time to work on that benefits the child's emotional health as well."

Dr Chua Siew Eng, a specialist in psychiatry and consultant at Raffles Counselling Centre, said parents should also communicate clearly and consistently with family members to preserve harmony in the family.

5. TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF

Prioritise your health by maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep and cutting down on alcohol intake and smoking, said Dr Chua.

Make time to unwind by doing something that you enjoy or take up a hobby, she said.

When parenting stress gets too much to bear, talk to someone about it.

Sometimes, it may be necessary to speak to a mental health professional, such as a counsellor in a family service centre or a psychiatrist, said Ms Ong.

6. LEARN ALONG THE WAY AND DON'T COMPARE

"When in doubt, do online searches, ask the experts and find out everything you need to know," said DTAP Clinic's Dr Julian Hong.

He added that parents with more than one child tend to compare one child with the other, which may then lead to more complaints.

Social media can also create a lot of pressure as parents are tempted to compare their children with other kids. Instead, parents can encourage one another and exchange tips on best practices.

Joyce Teo