Fitness buff's life back on track as north-west China recovers from outbreak

YINCHUAN (China) •It is cool in the early autumn evening in Yinchuan, but the atmosphere in the fitness room is hot.

Mr Ma Qiang buckles his belt, takes a deep breath, then starts the 100kg deadlift training for the day.

As Yinchuan, capital of north-west China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region has recovered from the epidemic, Mr Ma's life appears to be back on track.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Mebarkia Seif Eddine, is from Algeria.

"Ma Qiang" is the Chinese name he calls himself.

"Ma" is a common surname in Ningxia, while the name "Qiang" means "strong" in Chinese because he loves sports and has a strong body.

In 2015, with a strong interest in Chinese, Mr Ma came to China to study at Ningxia University. He stayed and worked in Yinchuan after graduation.

Proficient in English, French, Chinese and Arabic, he now teaches English in a training institution.

With broad shoulders and big muscles, he is often mistaken for a professional fitness instructor. Before coming to China, he enjoyed boxing.

When he first arrived in the country, he lost a lot of weight because he was not accustomed to the local food.

In order to gain weight, he laid out a detailed plan and went to the gym five times a week.

"Exercise is as important to me as eating or drinking water. I will go crazy if I don't exercise," said Mr Ma, who loves swimming, cycling and kayaking

At the height of the Covid-19 outbreak, his community went into lockdown. It affected his fitness routine because the gym was closed.

He could do only some push-ups and pull-ups at home or in the fitness area of the community.

"I was very upset in those days," he recalled.

The gym, however, was reopened in early April. Mr Ma went there on the first day of reopening.

He feels that his daily life has been "restarted". He is busy working, studying and exercising every day. Sometimes he goes to a barbecue with friends at night.

"My life is back on track. I will complete the fitness plan that I left unfinished. I'm going to step up training. My goal is to gain 10kg," he said.

XINHUA