First Beauty and the Beast ride to open at Tokyo Disneyland in 2020

Fans of Beauty and the Beast, time to book your tickets to Tokyo for 2020.

The world's first Beauty and the Beast ride is currently under construction and scheduled to open at Tokyo Disneyland in the spring of 2020, as part of the theme park's 75 billion yen (S$911 million) expansion, Kyodo News reported.

Tokyo Disney Resorts released a behind-the-scenes video for the ride - dubbed Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast - on Wednesday (Dec 5).

It will be an indoor ride and will include the first recreations of Belle and the Beast in animatronic form - electronically-animated, three-dimensional figures.

These animatronic figures are a key feature of the new ride, and are designed to look and move like the characters from the animated film.

For the ride, visitors will be transported in 10-seater teacups through the Beast's castle. These trackless teacups will navigate autonomously and follow unique paths, Gizmodo reported.

One of the highlights of the ride will be a recreation of the animated film's iconic ballroom scene, where visitors can dance along with Belle and the Beast.

Related Story $3b for Tokyo Disney resort expansion

The live action Beauty and the Beast film, which was released in theatres last year, was a huge success commercially, grossing more than US$1.26 billion (S$1.73 billion) worldwide, based on Box Office Mojo data.

According to the behind-the-scenes video, Disney Imagineers - artists, designers and engineers who work on the park attractions - working on the new ride are also collaborating with some of the animators who worked on the original 1991 Beauty and the Beast animated film.

Besides the Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast ride, the Tokyo Disneyland expansion also includes a Big Hero 6-themed ride, a 1,500-seat theatre, and a new Minnie Mouse meet and greet area.