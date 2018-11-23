Film Picks: Singapore International Film Festival

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

In the Austrian period drama Angelo (M18, 111 minutes), an African boy, captured as a slave, is brought into the home of an aristocratic family and raised as a member of the family.

In this icy portrait of race relations in the 18th century from film-maker Markus Schleinzer, the boy Angelo is part social experiment, part pet. Just what he means to the people around him is shown one day, after he breaks a social rule.

WHERE: Various locations, including Capitol Theatre, National Gallery Singapore and National Museum of Singapore MRT: Various WHEN: Wednesday to Dec 9 ADMISSION: $12 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

THE KEPPEL LATIN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL

In the Panamanian comedy of class Chance (R21, 90 minutes), the overworked and underpaid domestic help at the home of a wealthy family decide to stage their own socialist revolution by holding their employers hostage.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore MRT: City Hall/Clarke Quay WHEN: Till Sunday, various times ADMISSION: Free, tickets given at the door 30 minutes before each screening INFO: www.latinamerican filmfestival.sg

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2 (PG)

113 minutes/4 stars

The first movie, Wreck-It Ralph (2012), was such an endorphin rush, it is hard to imagine a sequel that could match it in sweet, rambunctious fun.

But this follow-up comes very close.

It brings in all the elements that clicked in the 2012 original - the pixelated nostalgia, the ridiculous fun of seeing digital characters deal with banal human problems like racial profiling and early retirement - and updates them.

Some years after the events of the first film, Vanellope von Schweetz (voiced by Sarah Silverman) has grown tired of racing the fixed tracks of her arcade game, Sugar Rush. But when an over-enthusiastic Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly) tries to make her game more interesting, he causes a customer to break the Sugar Rush controller.

The arcade's owner decides to retire the machine, rather than fix it. Ralph and Vanellope must head into the wilds of the Internet to buy a replacement part before it is too late.