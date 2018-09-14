Film Picks: Mandy (R21)

MANDY (R21)

121 minutes/4 stars

In the Pacific Northwest in 1983, Red Miller (Nicolas Cage) and Mandy Bloom (Andrea Riseborough, left) live happily in a forest cabin.

Trouble happens when a cult led by Jeremiah Sand (Linus Roache) and the couple cross paths, causing Red to embark on a bloody journey of vengeance.

Revenge sagas such as this are a dime a dozen, but what separates the good from the bad is style. Mandy oozes it in a way that makes it nearly impossible not to drink in every colour-saturated frame.

John Lui

ARGENTINE FILM FESTIVAL

Wild Tales (2014), the celebrated anthology film by Damian Szifron, tells six stories about the extremes humans go to during distressing times.

One story, for example, is about what happens after a teenager commits a hit-and-run on a pregnant woman, while another has an angry bride seeking vengeance on her groom after discovering that he cheated on her with a wedding guest.

The film, which was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Oscar as well as the Palme d'Or at Cannes, is one of six films showing at the Argentine Film Festival this month.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Thursday to Sept 23, various times ADMISSION: $13.50 from theprojector.sg

Yip Wai Yee

SCREAM ASIA FILM FESTIVAL

Get your scream on.

At the inaugural Scream Asia Film Festival, catch 11 horror films that will suit every horror movie taste - whether it is British film Ghost Stories (2017), starring Martin Freeman; or Japanese offering Tokyo Living Dead Idol (2018), about a popular female idol who gets bitten by a zombie.

Singapore's own Zombiepura, about a zombie virus outbreak in a local army camp, has been selected as the opening film.

The festival is not happening until next month, but given how popular horror movies are in Singapore, it is probably a good idea to book tickets early.

WHERE: The Cathay, 2 Handy Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Oct 19 to 28, various times ADMISSION: $13 from www.cathaycineplexes.com.sg

Yip Wai Yee