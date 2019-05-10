Film Picks: European Union Film Festival

EUROPEAN UNION FILM FESTIVAL

The 29th edition of the festival will showcase 27 films from across Europe, in most genres.

The Turkish selection Once Upon A Time In Anatolia (2011), co-winner of the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, is a drama with a reputation that has grown over time.

Director and co-writer Nuri Bilge Ceylan tells the story of a group of law officials on a hillside, digging holes at night in search of a murder victim. The accused is supposed to be guiding them, but his memory is poor. What follows is a series of small events that exposes the realities of life in rural Turkey.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Today to May 19, various times ADMISSION: $12 INFO: For schedule and bookings, go to www.euff.sg

SINGAPORE FILM SOCIETY (SFS) MAY SCREENING

Afghanistan’s entry to this year’s Oscars is the family drama Rona, Azim’s Mother (2018), directed by Jamshid Mahmoudi.

Azim is an Afghan refugee living in Iran, with plans to take himself and his extended family to Germany as undocumented migrants. But when a tragedy strikes, he is placed in an unbearable dilemma. Winner of the Kim Jiseok Award at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival.

WHERE: Golden Village Suntec City, 03-373 Suntec City Mall (East Wing), 3 Temasek Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/Promenade/City Hall WHEN: May 18, 1pm ADMISSION: SFS membership plans from $18; to be a member, go to www.singaporefilmsociety.com

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS (SIFA): SINGULAR SCREENS

Each year, the film programme of Sifa puts a spotlight on cinema from around the world that breaks new ground.

Present.Perfect (2019) looks at a phenomenon little heard of outside China: live-streaming by ordinary people. Millions of people tune in to watch construction workers and seamstresses go about their day and just talk. This collage from Zhu Shengze extracts two hours of clips from 800 hours of raw video.

WHERE: Oldham Theatre, National Archives of Singapore, 1 Canning Rise; and Screening Room, Festival House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/City Hall WHEN: May 18 to June 2, various timings ADMISSION: $12, bundle of three films available at $30 INFO: For bookings and schedule, go to https://bit.ly/2VNm99T