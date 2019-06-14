Film Picks: A design film festival 2019: Kusama infinity

A DESIGN FILM FESTIVAL 2019: KUSAMA INFINITY

To kick-start the eighth edition of the festival, which will run later this year, the documentary Kusama Infinity: The Life And Art Of Yayoi Kusama (M18, 78 minutes, 2018) will be screened.

The Japanese artist, dubbed "the princess of polka dots", is the focus of the film directed by Heather Lenz. The film traces the life of Kusama, now in her 80s, from her early years in Japan to the 1960s when she began to win acclaim in America, up to her present-day international fame.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, 11 Stamford Road strong>WHEN: June 22, various times strong>ADMISSION: $15 INFO: www.designfilmfestival.com

DEADWOOD: THE MOVIE (M18)

105 minutes/Streaming on HBO Go/****

Before it was yanked off the air after its third season in 2006, television series Deadwood was famed for two things: winning awards for acting, directing and writing, and its generous use of the f-word.

The camp, and later, the town of Deadwood is a microcosm of an America racing to be a continental force, a space lawful enough for corporate interests, but lawless enough that those who stand in their way can be brushed aside.

It is now 1889. Marshal Bullock (Timothy Olyphant) has to keep the peace in a place roiling with activity.

The magnate George Hearst (Gerald McRaney), now a senator, has returned to buy land for his telephone network.

Saloon keeper Al Swearengen (Ian McShane), former prostitute Trixie (Paula Malcomson) and Bullock's former business partner Sol (John Hawkes) are caught in a murder plot.

Stream Deadwood: The Movie on HBO Go, which is available via StarHub, Singtel and Toggle.

STATE OF MOTION: A FEAR OF MONSTERS

Now showing at the Oldham Theatre are Asian creature features from decades past.

Curated by the Asian Film Archive as part of the State of Motion 2019 slate, the Fear Of Monsters playlist includes the Singapore premiere of the restored version of the Ishiro Honda-helmed Japanese classic that started it all, Godzilla (PG13, 96 minutes, 1954); as well as one directed by P. Ramlee, Sumpah Orang Minyak (PG, 90 minutes, 1958), among a range of ''oily man'' horror works that reigned in local cinemas in the 1950s and 1960s.

strong>WHERE: Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise strong>WHEN: Till July 21, various times strong>ADMISSION: $10 a film strong>INFO: stateofmotion.sg/2019/ film-screening/