Film Picks

SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO (NC16)

122 minutes/3.5 stars

Director Denis Villeneuve and actress Emily Blunt are absent from this sequel to the 2015 hit, but screenwriter Taylor Sheridan has returned to bring the same sharp social commentary, embedded in a blood-spattered crime thriller.

After terrorists are found to have entered the United States across the Mexican border, CIA operative Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) is given carte blanche by his government to wage a covert war against the people-smuggling gangs.

He enlists the aid of Alejandro (Benicio del Toro), an assassin.

Together, they stir up an inter-gang war by kidnapping Isabel Reyes (Isabela Moner), the daughter of a kingpin, while disguised as members of a rival group.

NTCP8: FILMS BY ANTICIPATE PICTURES

Indie film distributor Anticipate Pictures asked its social media followers which films it should bring back for a second run and the result is a list of must-sees.

Among them is The Square (2017, M18), winner of the Palme d'Or at last year's Cannes Film Festival. In this portrait of urbane art museum director Christian (Claes Bang), writer-director Ruben Ostland peels away the thin veneer of civility that forms the identity of the modern, liberal male. Terry Notary plays an ape impersonator helping Christian to conduct a social experiment, with results that will make anyone squirm.

WHERE: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall/Clarke Quay WHEN: Till Sunday, various times ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: anticipate.peatix.com

MARLINA THE MURDERER IN FOUR ACTS (M18)

95 minutes/4 stars

The Singapore Film Society is holding a retrospective of one of Indonesia's most promising young talents, film-maker Mouly Surya.

Marlina The Murderer In Four Acts, a classic western with an Indonesian twist, was one of the highlights of last year's Singapore International Film Festival.

A widow (Marsha Timothy) lives alone on the island of Sumba when a gang invades her home. In her area, the law is far away and she must take matters into her own hands.

Director Surya will be present for a post-screening dialogue.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway/Bugis WHEN: July 29, 5 pm ADMISSION: Free for Singapore Film Society members INFO: For membership options, go to www.singaporefilmsociety.com

ROBIN WILLIAMS: COME INSIDE MY MIND (NC16)

108 minutes/HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601)/3.5 stars

Much of this film is a greatest hits compilation featuring the American comic and actor who died, by suicide, in 2014.

Director Marina Zenovich has great taste and the bits she has included are funny. The talking-head sections, featuring interviews with luminaries like Billy Crystal and David Letterman, are edited with care.

What emerges is a portrait of a star who never became a terrible dad or entitled monster, but who remained who he was until his final days: a sweet, gentle soul for whom the art of expressing himself was everything.

•It airs on HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601). It will also be streaming on HBO GO and will be available on HBO On Demand (StarHub TV Channel 602).