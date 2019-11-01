Film Picks

PAIN AND GLORY (M18)

114 minutes/ 4 Stars

Celebrated Spanish film-maker Pedro Almodovar, now 70, turns the lens on himself, with this portrait of an artist living life backwards - old films, old loves and old enmities are re-surfacing.

Film-maker Salvador (Antonio Banderas) is in a bad state. It has been years since he has made a good film. His poor physical state does not help; he is beset by throat and back problems.

But when he is asked to appear at a special screening of a film he made 32 years ago, he is roused to leave his Madrid apartment in search of the actor Alberto (Asier Etxeandia), with whom he had a falling out, so they can present together.

In a series of flashbacks, young Salvador and his mother Jacinta (Penelope Cruz) are shown moving into a village where people live in homes carved into the earth.

Winner of the Best Actor award for Banderas at the Cannes Film Festival this year and Spain's entry for Best International Feature film at the Academy Awards.



FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL

This event, now in its 35th edition, has added the Sexy Section, a new programme of films celebrating leading ladies, especially if they project a strong, sexy image.

Among the works in this section is the erotic comedy Pure As Snow (M18, 112 minutes, screening Nov 8, 9.10pm, Shaw Theatres Lido and Nov 15, 9.15pm, Alliance Francaise).

Directed by Anne Fontaine, it is loosely based on the Snow White fairy tale. It stars Isabelle Huppert (right) as Maud, the jealous one, and Lou de Laage (left) as the beautiful newcomer stealing the heart of Maud's young lover.

WHERE: Various locations, including Alliance Francaise, Shaw Theatres Lido and The Projector WHEN: Monday to Nov 17, various times ADMISSION: Various prices INFO: www.voilah.sg/french-film-festival-2019



23RD GERMAN FILM FESTIVAL

In the coming-of-age drama Swimming (above, NC16, 101 minutes, screening today, 7pm, German European School Singapore, free with registration at the festival website), two 15-year-old high-schoolers - one bullied and ostracised, another confident and attractive - form a bond which will have dramatic consequences.

A reviewer of film website Screen Daily says this portrayal of a ''tortured, erotically tinged female friendship'' is a ''strongly executed debut'' from German writer-director Luzie Loose. Actress Stephanie Amarell will be present at the screening.

This film is one of 20 to be screened at the German Film Festival, now in its 23rd edition. They range from classics to new releases, across almost every genre.

WHERE: Various locations, including GV Plaza Singapura, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Our Tampines Hub and German European School Singapore WHEN: Till Nov 10, various times ADMISSION: From $9.50 INFO: bit.ly/321Wvgy