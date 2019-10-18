Film Picks

13TH KOREAN FILM FESTIVAL

Those who missed the chance to see one of this year's best movies - the best movie this reviewer has seen this year - can now pick up a free ticket to Bong Joon-ho's social comedy Parasite (M18, 131 minutes, screens tomorrow, Sunday and Oct 26, various times, at Shaw Lido), winner of the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Eight films will be screened this year, including Lee Chang-dong's acclaimed mystery-drama Burning (M18, 148 minutes). The opening film is Yim Soon-rye's lighthearted drama about living the good life in the country, Little Forest (PG, 98 minutes). Yim will be present on the opening night tonight.

WHERE: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road, and Shaw Theatres Lido, Shaw House, 5th/6th floor, 350 Orchard Road WHEN: Oct 18 to 27, various times ADMISSION: Free, with registration INFO: www.koreanfilmfestivalsg.com

23RD GERMAN FILM FESTIVAL



PHOTO: GERMAN FILM FESTIVAL/PICTURE TREE INTERNATIONAL



Endzeit - Ever After (above, PG13, 90 minutes) is a zombie movie that dares ask: What's so apocalyptic about humans vanishing from Earth?

Two women, Vivi (Gro Swantje Kohlhof) and Eva (Maja Lehrer), leave their small German city, one of the last human holdouts, to explore a world where nature has taken over. Berlin-based film-maker Carolina Hellsgard will give a post-screening talk. The film screens on Oct 31 at 7.15pm at GV Plaza Singapura.

This take on a horror genre is one of 20 films to be screened at the festival, now in its 23rd edition. They range from classics to new releases, across almost every genre.

WHERE: Various, including GV Plaza Singapura, 07-01 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road; Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road; and Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk WHEN: Oct 24 to Nov 10, various times ADMISSION: From $9.50 INFO: bit.ly/2Mju1Ku

PERSPECTIVES FILM FESTIVAL



PHOTO: PERSPECTIVES FILM FESTIVAL



The 12th edition of the festival celebrating films that deal with issues is organised by undergraduates from the Nanyang Technological University.

It opens with the documentary For Sama (above, NC16, 95 minutes, screening on Oct 24, 8pm, and Oct 27, 1.30pm, at the Oldham Theatre). Co-director Waad Al-Kateab made a video diary of her life, as a young woman, then bride, then as a wife and mother, in the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo. Winner of the Golden Eye, a prize for best documentary at the Cannes Film Festival.

WHERE: Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/ Bras Basah/ Clarke Quay WHEN: Oct 24 to 27, various times ADMISSION: $60 for a festival pass with access to all seven films; $13 for a single screening INFO: www.perspectivesfilmfestival.com