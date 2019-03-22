Film Picks

FRANCOPHONIE FESTIVAL 2019

The final movie to be screened in this festival of French-language arts and culture is the family drama Nos Batailles (Our Struggles, PG13, 99 minutes). Romain Duris (above) stars as Olivier, a factory worker and workaholic who has to cope as a single father of two young children after his wife disappears. Nominated in the Cesar Awards, in the Best Actor category for Duris and Best Foreign Film.

WHERE: Alliance Francaise de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Road MRT: Newton WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $13 (Alliance Francaise members), $15 (non-members) INFO: alliancefrancaise.org.sg

LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS (R21)

Netflix/4 Stars

Technically, this is a series, but as each of the 18 episodes is under 20 minutes in length, with many hovering around the 15-minute mark, it can be seen as an anthology of short films, viewable in one or two sittings.

Standouts in this collection of adult-oriented animated works include Good Hunting, a steampunk-martial arts story based on a short story by award-winning American author Ken Liu; and Fish Night, the story of two salesmen who time-shift to a primordial age one night in the desert.

THE KID WHO WOULD BE KING (PG)



(From left) Rhianna Dorris, Tom Taylor, Dean Chaumoo and Louis Ashbourne Serkis star in The Kid Who Would Be King.



120 minutes/Now showing/4 Stars

This is the sort of film that went out of style years ago - kids go on an unsupervised adventure, foes become friends, they conquer their fears together and save the day.

Alex (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) and his best friend Bedders (Dean Chaumoo) are 12-year-olds persecuted by bullies Lance (Tom Taylor) and Kaye (Rhianna Dorris). When Alex one day pulls a sword from a stone, his life changes. An ancient evil, the sorceress Morgana (Rebecca Ferguson), awakens, with a desire to enslave all of England.