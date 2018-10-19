Film Picks: Cartoons Underground, Scream Asia Film Festival

CARTOONS UNDERGROUND

Out of the more than 1,500 works submitted from 90 countries, 21 will be screened during the single-night event.

One of them is Bigman Businessman from Singaporean Clarisse Chua, now a student of character animation at the California Institute of the Arts. In this gentle satire of office life, Bigman's oversized body does not stop him from working in a company built for normal-sized people, but can he deal with the ostracism?

In the drama What Has To Be from director and animator Jerrold Chong, a couple deal with the death of their firstborn child, even as they await the birth of their second.

Cartoons Underground, now in its seventh year, is billed as Singapore's largest independent animation festival.

WHERE: Kult Kafe, 11 Upper Wilkie Road MRT: Little India/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Oct 27, 6pm ADMISSION: Free, with registration, go to cartoonsunderground.com/festival-2018

SCREAM ASIA FILM FESTIVAL

Among the feature films at this horror-themed event is Mom And Dad (M18, 83 minutes). A strange frequency rings out in the neighbourhood. A father and mother lose their minds and now want their children dead. In fact, all parents within range of the vibration want to do the same to their children.

This 2017 black comedy stars Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair as parents Brent and Kendall, a nice suburban couple who feel the need to become childless again - in the quickest way possible.

WHERE: Cathay Cineplexes MRT: Various WHEN:Today till Oct 28, various times ADMISSION: $13 INFO: www.screamasiafilmfest.com

PAINTING WITH LIGHT: FESTIVAL OF INTERNATIONAL FILMS ON ART

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, exhibitions featuring tribal peoples were all the rage in Europe and the United States.

One of these "human zoo" shows is the subject of Bontoc Eulogy (NC16, 1995, 57 minutes), which puts a focus on how members of the Bontoc Igorot tribe in the Philippines were shown at the 1904 World's Fair in St Louis, Missouri.

Director Marlon Fuentes is a descendant of one man who was taken there and uses live and found footage to tell the story of his ancestor, who never returned home.

Painting With Light is presented by the National Gallery Singapore.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Oct 28, various times ADMISSION: $10 a ticket from the Gallery and Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg/paintingwithlight