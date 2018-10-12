Film Picks

SCREAM ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL

The launch edition of this horror-themed event will include 11 feature films from around the world, with masterclasses by Indonesia's Joko Anwar (Satan's Slaves, 2018) and South Korea's Yeon Sang-ho, who directed the zombie hit Train To Busan (2016).

Among the films on the slate is the Japanese thriller Tokyo Living Dead Idol (NC16, 82 minutes, 2018). Miku (Nana Asakawa) is an idol pop star bitten by a zombie. Racing against time and a horde of zombie hunters, she must find an antidote. Director Yuki Kumagai and members of the cast will attend the screening on Oct 24.

WHERE: Cathay Cineplexes MRT: Various WHEN: Oct 19 to 28 ADMISSION: $13 INFO: www.screamasiafilmfest.com

PAINTING WITH LIGHT: FESTIVAL OF INTERNATIONAL FILMS ON ART

The annual festival is presented by National Gallery Singapore. In the Ways Of Seeing section, which looks at artists and their impact on society, there is the Asian premiere of Approved For Adoption (NC16, 71 minutes, 2012, below), a film made with video footage and animation.

Jung, a Belgian comics artist, was found abandoned on the streets as a child. He deals with being the odd one out in the large Belgian family who adopted him, and what it feels like to return to South Korea as an adult.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Oct 28 ADMISSION: $10 a ticket from the gallery and Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg/paintingwithlight

WOMEN IN FILM

On Her Shoulders, a documentary about this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad - for her efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war - was the opening film of Objectifs' annual Women In Film And Photography showcase on Wednesday.

Showing today is coming-of-age film Ava (2017), by Iranian film-maker Sadaf Foroughi, while domestic violence documentary A Better Man (2017) plays tomorrow.

There is also a free programme of short films, screened on a loop at Objectifs' Lower Gallery until Oct 28 during opening hours (Tuesdays to Saturdays, noon to 7pm; Sundays, noon to 4pm).

WHERE: Objectifs' Chapel Gallery, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Till tomorrow ADMISSION: $8 a screening, go to avafilm.peatix.com and abetterman.peatix.com INFO: www.objectifs.com.sg/womeninfilm2018

FINNISH FILM FESTIVAL

Six films from Finnish master Aki Kaurismaki will be featured in this year's edition, among them Le Havre (PG, 93 minutes, 2011).

In this drama-comedy set in the French port city of the film's title, failed author Marcel (Andre Wilms) has settled into a day job shining shoes.

Then he meets undocumented migrant Idrissa (Blondin Miguel) on a day that will change his life.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway/Bugis WHEN: Till Oct 21 ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: theprojector.sg

