Film Picks: 2001: A Space Odyssey - The Imax Experience, Monstrum and more

2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY - THE IMAX EXPERIENCE

Here is a chance to catch one of cinema's most influential films on the big screen again - and on the immersive Imax screen, no less.

Stanley Kubrick's 1968 sci-fi masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey, an eerie tale about a human expedition into space amid increasingly strange behaviour from the spaceship's computer HAL, will be showing on the Imax screen for one week starting next Thursday.

Singapore is the only South-east Asian country to screen the film in Imax format, so this is quite a treat for local cinephiles. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday.

WHERE: Shaw Lido Imax, 5th/6th floors Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Thursday to Oct 3, various times ADMISSION: $17 to $20

Yip Wai Yee

MONSTRUM (PG13)

105 minutes/3.5 stars



(From far left) Kim In-kwon, Kim Myung-min, Lee Hye-ri, Choi Woo-shik and Park Sung-woong star in Monstrum.



During the reign of King Jung Jong (Park Hee-soon), rumours of a terrible man-eating monster roaming Mount Inwangsan spread panic among the people. Is there really a monster or is it all a ploy by scheming Prime Minister Sim Woon (Lee Geung-young)?

The movie offers a central mystery, blood and gore from vicious attacks, political intrigue, comic relief and even a burgeoning romance.

It could easily have been too much, but director Huh Jong-ho manages to pull off a fine balancing act.

Boon Chan

THE SINGAPORE SOUTH ASIAN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Set in 1940s India, Manto (above) will open the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival.

It explores the tumultuous life of acclaimed Urdu-language writer Saadat Hasan Manto, who is famed for his stories about the partition of India.

The festival will screen a selection of the most acclaimed or buzzworthy films from South Asia.

WHERE: Carnival Cinemas at Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road, and 02-30A Shaw Towers, 100 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway/Bugis WHEN: Oct 5 to 14, various times ADMISSION: $10 from www.sgsaiff.com

Yip Wai Yee

UTTER REDUX 2018: THE BIGGER PICTURE

For years, the Singapore Writers Festival has commissioned film adaptations based on Singapore literature, whether they be short films, animated works or a full-length feature.

Now, those films, including the feature film One Hour To Daylight (2016), will be showcased once more over a special one-day conference, which will also feature panel discussions and workshops with film-makers such as Wee Li Lin and Jerrold Chong.

WHERE: National Library, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Sun, noon to 9.30pm ADMISSION: $15 for the whole day, $5 for a single session, from utter-redux2018.peatix.com

Yip Wai Yee