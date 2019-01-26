Fifty Shades author unveils new romance

LOS ANGELES • The press release describes the book as "a roller-coaster ride of danger and desire that leaves the reader breathless to the very last page".

E. L. James, author of the blockbuster Fifty Shades Of Grey novels, opens a new chapter with what she calls a "Cinderella romance for the 21st century". Called The Mister, the novel by the Briton will be published in Britain and North America on April 16, publisher Vintage Books said on Thursday.

The story, set in London and Eastern Europe, centres on an aristocratic Englishman who falls for a mysterious, musically gifted young woman who has recently arrived in England.

"I'm so excited to finally get this passionate new romance out into the world," James said in a statement.

"It's a Cinderella story for the 21st century.

"Maxim and Alessia have led me on a fascinating journey and I hope that my readers will be swept away by their thrilling and sensual tale."

James' Fifty Shades trilogy, featuring bondage, discipline, dominance, submission and sado-masochism (BDSM), was first published in 2012 and shot to the top of bestseller lists around the world with 150 million copies sold.

The novels were made into three movies for Universal Pictures that took in more than US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) at the global box office. But the so-called "mummy porn" that drew a mainstream female audience also provoked a debate about the lines between erotica and emotional or sexual abuse.

There was no word on Thursday on whether The Mister would be adapted for a movie.

REUTERS