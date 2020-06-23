Festival highlights

ASSOCIATE ARTIST PROGRAMME SHOWCASE

The showcase, which takes the form of a virtual exhibition, will offer snapshots of the ideas and projects that artists from The Substation's Associate Artist Programme are working on.

During the year-long programme, artists and collectives are invited to engage in a process-driven development of existing or new works.

The exhibition runs from Friday to July 25 and admission is free.

THEATRE TRIPLE BILL

Inspired by the virtual collaborations that arose during the pandemic, whether through FaceTime-directed portraits or cross-border Zoom rehearsals, this series of short films was written or performed by theatre practitioners Lina Yu, Ramith Ramesh and Zelda Tatiana Ng, in collaboration with Singaporean film-maker Russell Morton.

The short films comprise Yu's The Ecosystem, whose script and narrative was adapted for the screen; Kutiyattam, a documentation of a cross-border traditional Indian theatre form of the same name, performed by Ramesh in a blackbox; and At The End Of The World…, a conceptual piece created by Morton based on pre-recorded footage and sound bites provided by Ng.

Theatre Triple Bill will be screened as a Zoom webinar on Saturday, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Admission is free and limited.

A REEL ROUNDTABLE: EXPLORING INTERSECTIONS AND SUSTAINABLE FILM PRACTICES

In this round-table discussion, key players in the film industry share strategies they have applied in their own sectors in the hope of sparking an optimistic shift towards sustainable film practices. They are film producer Huang Junxiang from Zhao Wei Films, Filmgarde Cineplexes director Han Minli, Asian Film Archive programmes and outreach officer Thong Kay Wee, and moderator Vincent Quek, who is also founder and chief executive of Anticipate Pictures.

The session will be conducted as a Zoom webinar on Sunday, from 3pm. Admission is free and limited.

• For more information on the festival programme, go to www.substation.org/ programmes/2020/ coming-home